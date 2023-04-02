PUMA Fast-R NITRO Futrograde sneakers: Everything we know so far

Fast-R NITRO Futrograde from the Puma NITRO series is a highly sought-after shoe among sneakerheads. The NITRO series sneakers feature Puma's NITRO foam technology, which is a high-performance cushioning system that is designed to provide superior comfort and energy return to the wearer. The NITRO foam is engineered to be lightweight and responsive, making it ideal for running and other high-impact activities.

The Puma NITRO sneakers are available in a variety of styles and colors and are suitable for a range of activities, including running, training, and casual wear. They feature a breathable upper material, a cushioned insole, and a durable outsole that provides excellent traction on various surfaces. The two most futuristic and innovative NITRO models from the brand are PUMA ForeverRUN NITRO and PUMA FASTROID NITRO.

The new PUMA Fast-R NITRO Futrograde sneakers are now available on the market. The model was first introduced at PUMA’s FW22 New York Fashion Week runway show. Finally, in 2023, the shoes are retailing for $250. Sneaker retailers like BSTN, Kith, and Bodega are offering the model.

PUMA Fast-R NITRO Futrograde features a gradient-hued sole

The color coding from PUMA's FASTROID inspired the design of the Fast-R NITRO. The shoe's first colorway boasts a totally blacked-out upper, sitting on a gradient-hued sole unit displaying obvious NITROTM text branding. This colorway was pulled directly from PUMA's FW22 New York Fashion Week runway show called Futrograde.

Puma said in its press release:

"PUMA welcomes the PUMA Fast-R NITRO Futrograde, a close relative of the PUMA FASTROID NITRO and PUMA ForeverRUN NITRO. PUMA NITRO™ cushioning is a specialized, nitrogen-infused foam that maximizes response and bounce while remaining super-lightweight. Nitrogen infusion amplifies the inherent properties of foam, making it highly springy and soft."

The brand further added:

"PUMA’s Fast-R NITRO Futrograde is a bold, risk-taking sneaker that is here to shatter boundaries by mixing fashion and performance like never before. The shoe’s high-speed style and powerful propulsion merge together to create one of the most unique designs to come from PUMA."

Loaded with performance qualifications but crafted for the roads, the model's faster and sharper look is characterized by a disentangled platform sole that features exaggerated compositions and is reignited by NITROTM cushioning. Other features of the Fast-R include its design comfort wear, its effectiveness, and its layout for a smooth ground touch.

As for the special NITRO Foam, the main feature of the shoe, Puma said:

"NITRO foam epitomises our 'Forever.Faster.' approach. The technology is at the core of all our running shoes to make them extremely lightweight and responsive, helping you use less energy and run comfortably, so you can create history."

Puma NITRO sneakers are a great option for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who are looking for comfortable, high-performance shoes that can help them achieve their goals. To get a feel of a more futuristic and innovative take on the NITRO series, check out the new PUMA Fast-R NITRO Futrograde sneakers now.

