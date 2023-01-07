Puma x LaMelo Ball MB.02 "Jade Green" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Puma Hoops, the German sportswear brand's basketball sub-label, is expanding its sneaker catalog in collaboration with Charlotte Hornets' star basketball player LaMelo Ball. The duo will be launching a new makeover upon his second signature shoe, dubbed the MB.02, in the upcoming few weeks.

The two collaborator's second signature shoe, which was launched last year on October 13, 2022, featured upgraded and distinctive characteristics compared to the 2021-launched MB.01 silhouette. However, this time, the latest MB.02 will be introduced by the German sportswear label in "Jade Green" colorway.

The shoe pair is slated to be released at a price of $150 on the official e-commerce site of Puma on February 3, 2023, and its select retailers, such as basket4ballers, on January 12.

The upcoming Puma x LaMelo Ball MB.02 "Jade Green" sneakers will be released to honor the Chinese Lunar New Year

The German sportswear label had a successful run of the first signature shoe in collaboration with LaMelo Ball in 2021. The MB.01 sneakers garnered massive demand and became a fan-favorite, which is why the sportswear giant decided to release the MB.02 sneakers.

The label launched the new iteration of Puma x LaMelo Ball in October 2022 with the "Supernova" colorway, which is known for its epic proportions and superior responsiveness. In an official press release, LaMelo Ball speaks about his signature MB.02 sneakers and how the designs of the shoes reflect his "personal style with the flames":

“Working with PUMA to design the second version of my signature shoe is something I am incredibly proud of. When creating the MB.02, we took the designs to the next level to reflect my personal style with the flames, RARE and 1 of 1 graphics and bold colors.”

NBA do Povo 🏀🇧🇷 @NBAdoPovo O novo tênis do LaMelo Ball com a Puma, o "MB.02" na colorway "Jade" 🥶🤤



O novo tênis do LaMelo Ball com a Puma, o "MB.02" na colorway "Jade" 🥶🤤https://t.co/kBksZp0gu4

LaMelo Ball is having a solid third season in the NBA as a Charlotte Hornets guard, averaging 24 points as well as rebounds and 8 assists per game. Since his signature sneaker line with Puma is continuing to draw attention, the MB.02 sneakers will now be released in multiple exotic colorways.

After being revealed in Slime, ROTY, Phenom, and Supernova colorways, and the Rick & Morty collab, the latest colorway to appear over the silhouette is regal-like Jade. The official site describes the MB.02 silhouette as follows:

"In honor of the Lunar New Year, LaMelo Ball’s MB.02 Jade features marbleized gradients of light green reminiscent of the sacred stone. Gold-tone foil outlines Melo’s signature wings and adds an ultra-premium finish to his '1 of 1' branding."

MeloHive @Meloleague Let's start the year with flames, introducing the new Puma MB.02 “Jade”! LaMelo’s signature continues to amaze us with sensational colors, that will be available from 13th January in our stores and on airness.eu Let's start the year with flames, introducing the new Puma MB.02 “Jade”! LaMelo’s signature continues to amaze us with sensational colors, that will be available from 13th January in our stores and on airness.eu https://t.co/U6WgBYPjiW

The shoes' celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, which will be celebrated on January 22, 2023, as the "Year of the Rabbit." The official site further adds:

"The ornate two-tone treatment is further elevated by a freshly dipped droplet effect at the midsole to commemorate water as the Chinese zodiac’s element for 2023. Complete with advanced PUMA Hoops tech, including NITRO foam, this fully playable shoe is as valuable as its namesake."

The upper part of the shoes comes constructed out of monomesh material in a mix of fused TPU overlays and standard mesh on the tongue. Most of the upper in a "Lake Green" hue, contrasting with branding details that are clad in "Team Gold" shade. The overlay arrives in a marbled precious stone-like finish mixed in a green and white pattern. The look is then finished off with Nitro Foam cushioned sole.

