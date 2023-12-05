Adidas Forum Mid “Clear Pink” sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Adidas Forum Mid “Clear Pink” sneakers, reflecting a perfect blend of heritage and modern aesthetics, have created a significant buzz in the sneaker community. The Adidas Forum series, first introduced in 1984, has been a hallmark of Adidas' dedication to quality and style.

Designed originally for basketball, these sneakers quickly transcended the hardwood to become a streetwear staple. Their enduring appeal lies in their ability to fuse functionality with a timeless design, making them a go-to choice for sneaker enthusiasts.

For those eager to get their hands on these sneakers, they are now available at select international stores like Sole in Mexico. A United States release on adidas.com is anticipated in Spring 2024, priced at $110.

This makes them a reasonably priced addition to any sneaker collection, considering their unique design and the iconic status of the Adidas Forum series.

Adidas Forum Mid “Clear Pink” sneakers will be available at $110

Adidas Forum Mid sneakers (Image via SBD)

The Adidas Forum Mid “Clear Pink” sneakers showcase a remarkable design and also embody a fusion of tradition and modernity. The high-gloss finish on the leather upper, predominantly in a soft bubblegum hue, brings a burst of freshness and vivacity.

This lively color scheme is elegantly offset by the crisp white serrated 3-Stripes, infusing a classic Adidas signature into the contemporary look.

The craftsmanship is further highlighted in the details like the thick nylon laces and the refined upper collar, introducing a sleek, colorless contrast that enhances the overall aesthetic.

The charm of these sneakers extends beyond the upper design. The pastel accents along the tread and ankle strap add a subtle yet impactful touch of elegance

This is complemented by the midsole, which features an aged "Cream White" finish. This choice of color not only gives the sneakers a retro feel but also harmonizes beautifully with the pink and white, creating a charming, two-toned effect.

Adidas Forum Mid sneakers (Image via SBD)

What sets the Adidas Forum Mid “Clear Pink” sneakers apart is the harmonious blend of colors and textures. From the glossy leather to the soft pastel touches and the vintage midsole, every element works in unison to create a visually appealing and stylish sneaker.

A Sneaker Rich in Heritage

The Adidas Forum series has a storied history which is deeply rooted in the evolution of sneaker culture. The Forum has been at the forefront of style and innovation since 1980s.

Adidas Forum Mid “Clear Pink” sneakers (Image via SBD)

It's a symbol of the era's athletic and cultural shifts. The decision to release the "Clear Pink" variant is a testament to Adidas' commitment to reviving and reinventing classic designs for the modern age.

The Adidas Forum Mid “Clear Pink” sneakers are an excellent choice for both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike.

They are currently available at select international locations and will soon be released in the U.S. market.

As Adidas continues to innovate and pay homage to its rich history, the Forum Mid "Clear Pink" stands as a shining example of their expertise in creating timeless footwear.