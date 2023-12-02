Wacko Maria x Vans V44 Authentic Leopard Pack: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Wacko Maria x Vans V44 Authentic Leopard Pack marks another exciting chapter in the collaboration between Tokyo-based fashion label Wacko Maria and the iconic skateboard shoe brand, Vans.

The collaboration is a continuation of their creative synergy, following previous successful releases, including last August’s Vans Authentic and a notable collaboration with Dr. Martens.

The pack is set to release on December 2, 2023, and will be available through Wacko Maria, Vans, and select retailers both online and in-store. Priced at $75 and available in men’s sizing, this collection is a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

The Wacko Maria x Vans collaboration, particularly the V44 Authentic Leopard Pack, exemplifies a masterful blend of daring style and classic skate culture aesthetics.

The design of the Wacko Maria x Vans V44 Authentic Leopard Pack is a perfect blend of the former's theatrical design sensibility and the understated cool of the Vans Authentic silhouette. The insoles of each shoe showcase co-branded details, subtly highlighting the collaboration, while the rest of the shoe maintains the classic Vans look.

Each pair is completed with a clean white midsole and a complementary gum outsole, further emphasizing the balance between exuberant design and timeless sneaker aesthetics.

This animalistic pattern is a clear reflection of Wacko Maria's flair for the dramatic, bringing an element of the exotic and unconventional to the classic Vans Authentic silhouette.

Another key feature of the collaboration is the careful preservation of Vans Authentic's timeless design.

Despite the bold use of leopard print, the sneakers retain the quintessential characteristics of the Vans Authentic model. This includes the clean white midsole, which serves as a neutral base that accentuates the vibrancy of the leopard print.

Furthermore, the sneakers are finished with a gum outsole, a traditional feature of many Vans sneakers, which adds a vintage feel and provides durability and grip, essential for skateboarding.

The insoles of the sneakers in the Wacko Maria x Vans V44 Authentic Leopard Pack also showcase a subtle yet significant element of the collaboration. They feature co-branded details, symbolizing the partnership between the two brands.

This branding is the only explicit indication of Wacko Maria's involvement, as the rest of the shoe maintains the traditional styling of Vans.

Wacko Maria x Vans V44 Authentic Leopard Brown, Wacko Maria x Vans V44 Authentic Leopard Green, and Wacko Maria x Vans V44 Authentic Leopard White are the three colorways present in this pack.

Each colorway in the Wacko Maria x Vans V44 Authentic Leopard Pack brings its unique appeal, offering something for every taste.

In essence, the Wacko Maria x Vans collaboration brings together the best of two worlds - the bold, artistic expression of Wacko Maria and the classic, understated cool of Vans.

The V44 Authentic Leopard Pack stands out for its daring use of print, color, and style. It still respects and maintains the iconic design elements that have made Vans a beloved brand among sneaker enthusiasts and skateboarders.

The Wacko Maria x Vans V44 Authentic Leopard Pack is a testament to the power of creative collaboration. It successfully marries the bold, theatrical design language of Wacko Maria with the classic, laid-back style of Vans.

With its December 2 release date, this pack seems to be a hit among those who appreciate the fusion of wild style and classic cool.