Nike ACG Air Exploraid “Ash Green” sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

The Nike ACG Air Exploraid “Ash Green” sneakers are set to make a grand re-entry into the sneaker world. Initially launched in 1999, these trail running shoes have garnered a reputation for their robustness and comfort. As part of Nike’s Spring 2024 collection, they are eagerly anticipated by enthusiasts and runners alike.

Nike's decision to re-introduce the ACG Air Exploraid is a nod to the brand's legacy in crafting durable and high-performance footwear. The original design, known for its endurance on rugged terrain, has been a favorite among trail runners for its reliability.

Fans can mark their calendars for February 2024, when the “Ash Green” colorway, the first in the retro lineup, will be released. Priced at an accessible $140, the sneakers will be available in extended men’s sizing, ranging from 3.5 to 15, ensuring a fit for every enthusiast.

Nike ACG Air Exploraid “Ash Green” sneakers will be available for $140

Nike ACG Air Exploraid “Ash Green” sneakers (Image via SBD)

The Nike ACG Air Exploraid “Ash Green” sneakers come packed with features which blend practicality with style. The neoprene inner bootie ensures a snug and comfortable fit, crucial for trail running which also enhances stability and support, making the sneakers suitable for varied terrains.

A notable aspect is the prominent Nike Air unit in the heel. This element adds to the aesthetic appeal and provides exceptional cushioning without increasing negative impact during runs. The Air unit is proof of Nike’s commitment to combining comfort with performance.

The sneakers also feature a mesh material covering the forefoot's midsole. This ensures breathability, keeping the feet cool and comfortable during intense activities. It’s a thoughtful addition for those who spend long hours on the trails.

The Legacy of Nike ACG Air Series

The Nike ACG Air series has a rich history. Nike is always popularly known for creating footwear that withstands diverse and challenging environments. The ACG Air series is a perfect example of this commitment as it offers support, durability, and comfort in all conditions.

Sneakerheads are highly biased towards the design and cushioning of the product.

Over the years, the series has evolved and incorporated new technologies and designs to meet the changing demands of outdoor enthusiasts. The reintroduction of the Nike ACG Air Exploraid “Ash Green” is a continuation of this legacy, bringing a classic favorite back to life with modern enhancements.

The sneakers are priced at $140 and available in a wide range of sizes. Nike ACG Air Exploraid sneakers offer an accessible option for both long-time fans and newcomers to the trail running scene.

Whether for trail running or casual wear, these sneakers promise to deliver both performance and style which help to continue the legacy of the Nike ACG Air series.