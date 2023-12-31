8 most affordable luxury brands for men's watches

Watches have come a long way from being utilitarian timepieces. They now also serve as symbols of sophistication and affluence. Luxury watches abound that offer quality craftsmanship at steep prices.

At the same time, there exist luxury brands for men's watches that have bridged the gap between affordability and luxury— offering premium quality for lesser value than most. These brands stay committed to offering value while ensuring their clientele's pockets are mostly unaffected by their purchase.

On the lookout for luxury watch brands with a reasonable price tag? Brands like Seiko, Citizen, Bulova, and Tossot cater to the needs of asset cater to the needs of watch enthusiasts and connoisseurs.

Seiko and 7 other luxury brands for men’s watches that are also affordable

1. Seiko

Seiko was founded in 1881 and since then has made waves in the watch-making industry. It is known for being an innovative brand and having an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and precision. It is a luxurious brand that has more accessible options and caters to a vast range of watch enthusiasts.

One of the brand's affordable watches is the Seiko series 5. The series offers automatic watches that are a seamless blend of high quality and affordability. Its classic design, reliability, and affordable price make it a favorite among watch lovers.

2. Citizen

This brand was established in 1918 and it has since grown to become a pioneer of groundbreaking technologies. Citizen has become a brand that gives style and luxury at an accessible price.

Ensuring affordability hasn't reduced an ounce of sophistication from its style instead, it has become a favorite of watch lovers. An example of an affordable luxury, this brand has to offer the Citizen Eco-Drive Chandler Field Watch, which offers both durability and style.

3. Bulova

Founded in 1875, Bulova has never stopped delivering precise timekeeping masterpieces. The brand made history by having the world's first television commercial and also the first electronic watch. With a lot of luxury timepieces to back it up, the brand has managed to seamlessly blend tradition with modernity, giving perfect aesthetics.

They offer watches that are as timeless as they are accessible like the Bulova Precisionist Champlain Diver.

4. Tissot

Established in 1853, Tissot has proven its excellence in sports timing and innovation. The brand has gained recognition for producing high-quality timepieces at affordable price ranges.

Deemed as Switzerland's gift to affordable luxury, the brand has provided diverse luxurious options.

5. Hamilton

Founded in 1892 in, the United States, the Hamilton brand has risen to become a major player in the watch-making industry. After it's by Swatch, the brand now delivers an elegant combination of the American spirit and Swiss precision.

Hamilton is a brand committed to accessible luxury. An example is the brand's Khaki Field collection which encapsulates the essence of the military-inspired design.

6. Fossil

Fossil is a brand that was established in 1984 but started as an accessory-making brand. The brand has expanded into making luxurious watches that are known for their contemporary aesthetics.

Fossil offers a wide range of affordable lifestyle products like the Fossil's Neutra Chronograph series that gives style at an affordable price.

7. Orient

Orient is a Japanese brand established in 1950 and is recognized for producing in-house mechanical movements. The brand's commitment to superb craftsmanship has made it gain recognition in the watch-making industry.

The brand's affordability has made it a favorite amongst watch enthusiasts.

8. Invicta

This brand was founded in 1837 but went through a revival in the 1990s and now, its main focus is on making luxury watches. Invicta is known for its mind-blowing and attention- grabbing aesthetics, its diverse and affordable designs make it a highly sought-after brand.

The Swiss brand strives to seamlessly blend luxury and affordability.

These luxury watch brands stand at the peak of the watchmaking industry, providing innovative technologies and premium watch silhouettes wrapped in an affordable package.