7 most affordable Fossil watches in 2023

Tom Kartsotis founded the Fossils brand, and it is headquartered in Texas. The brand is known for its creations, including watches, wallets, jewelry, leather products, and perfumes, which have not only become wardrobe staples for fashion enthusiasts but have also earned the brand multiple awards.

The American brand's collection of timepieces is regarded as some of the industry's most coveted as a result of their retro-inspired aesthetics alongside the sophisticated materials used in their construction. Their eye-catching cases and quality leather straps make Fossil watches stand out from their counterparts.

Although the 39-year-old brand is known for creating quality and stylish timepieces, it still offers a wide range of pocket-friendly watches, including the Fenimore multifunction navy leather watch, the Rye multifunctional nude leather watch, and a lineup of others.

Looking for affordable Fossil watches in 2023? Below is a carefully curated list to choose from.

Cheapest Fossil watches to avail in 2023

1. Modern Courier Chronograph black leather watch

The Modern Courier Chronograph black leather watch (Image via Fossil)

This fashion-forward timepiece features a sleek waterproof stainless steel case dressed in a gold hue, with an interlocking chain-like strap connecting the black leather band to the case.

Just as the name implies, this watch features a chronographic display, which can serve as a stopwatch while ensuring precision in time reading. Additionally, the closure of a single-prong buckled strap ensures an adjustable fit.

This chic watch is priced at $51 on the brand's website.

2. Kerrigan Three-Hand Gold-Tone stainless steel watch

The Kerrigan Three-Hand Gold-Tone stainless steel watch (Image via Fossil)

This fashionable watch designed by Michael Kors features a bracelet design with a casing in a sharp gold-toned hue, that exudes luxury and elegance.

The dial of the watch comes in a crisp and clean white hue accented by the gold-colored hands that feature a quartz movement.

Additionally, the adjust-o-matic closure and the 5 ATM case provide excellent fit and water resistance, respectively.

This cool timepiece sells for $50 on the brand's website.

3. Rhett Chronograph Navy leather watch

The Rhett Chronograph Navy leather watch (Image via Fossil)

This aesthetically pleasing watch features a quality leather strap in a navy blue hue, complementing the gold-rose hue of the stainless steel case. The brand's cutting-edge technology is displayed on the chronographic pushers, likewise, the dial, making the watch a perfect blend of fashion and function.

This forward-thinking piece sells for $48 on the brand's website.

4. The Brown leather watch

The Brown leather watch (Image via Fossil)

Functionality and style were prioritized in the creation of this elegant-looking timepiece. It features a silver-toned stainless case that envelopes the blue dial plate, with sub-dials and Arabic numerals in silver tones, not only contrasting the blue background but also providing accurate dates and a day tracking system.

This performance-driven watch is priced at $48 on the brand's website.

5. Karli Three-Hand stainless steel watch

The Karli Three-Hand stainless steel watch (Image via Fossil)

This statement piece is dressed in a metallic-silver hue that runs from the metallic strap to the case, highlighted by the pinkish dial plate.

The gemstone embellishments visible around the stainless steel case and strap add a touch of sophistication to the overall look of the jewelry, while the brand's name embossed on the dial promotes brand recognition while maintaining the laid-back appeal of the watch.

This timepiece sells for $45 on the brand's website.

6. Rye Multifunction nude leather watch

The Rye Multifunction nude leather watch (Image via Fossil)

This watch features a smooth nude leather strap, colorfully contrasted by the alloy case and dial, both in rose-gold hue, giving it an understated yet likable aesthetic. Also, the brand's artisanal skills are visible in the neat and crisp stitching on the leather strap, while the water-resistant feature is enhanced by the 3 ATM alloy case.

This multifunctional watch is priced at $42 on the brand's website.

7. Fenmore Multifunction Navy leather watch

The Fenmore Multifunction Navy leather watch (Image via Fossil)

This chic timepiece pays tribute to the brand's rich heritage of incorporating contemporary designs in a more refined and modern style.

The watch embodies a water-resistant stainless steel casing in a rose gold hue, complemented by the sleek navy-colored leather strap, creating an endearing and elegant appeal. Also, the watch features a quartz multifunction movement system, alongside a strap buckle, that allows for a secured and customized fit.

This fashionable piece is priced at $42 on the brand's website.

These premium watches are in high demand and make the perfect gifts for the holidays. Shop them before they get sold out!