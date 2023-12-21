8 best Tissot watches of all time

The French brand, Tissot, was founded in 1853 by Charles-Felicien Tissot and Charles-Emile Tissot. It specializes in bespoke and premium watches for men and women and has built a strong reputation among watch lovers and connoisseurs for its quality range of watches.

Tissot watches are characterized by automatic movements, ion-plated stainless steel, and water-resistant capacity. The brand's watches have had a strong impact on pop culture— often spotted in blockbuster movies like Lara Croft Tomb Raider, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Mission Impossible, and Shaft.

The brand's creations are an artful mix of luxury and affordability, giving buyers a good return for money.

The Carson Premium Lady Moonphase and 7 other best Tissot watches ever released

1. The Lovely watch

The Lovely watch (Image via Tissot)

This premium women's watch is made from a stainless steel case with a yellow-gold PVD coating. It also features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and a Swiss Quartz movement.

This luxury watch is available on the brand's website for $425.

2. The T-Touch Connect Sport

The T-Touch Connect Sport (Image via Tissot)

This technologically advanced watch makes use of solar energy and features a Hypoallergenic titanium case. The scratch-resistant ceramic bezel and Swiss-connected Quartz solar tactile movement contribute to the astounding features of the watch.

This premium watch is available for $1075 on the brand's website.

3. Le Locle Powermatic 80 20th Anniversary

The Le Locle Powermatic 80 20th Anniversary (Image via Tissot)

This iconic watch stands as one of the most sought-after brand watches of all time, and for good reason. The metallic silver watch features a see-through case back and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

The automatic movement of the watch has up to 80 hours of reserve to ensure optimum value. The interchangeable quick-release bracelet rounds up the impressive features of the watch.

The watch sells for $750 on the brand's website.

4. The Carson Premium Lady Moonphase

The Carson Premium Lady Moonphase (Image via Tissot)

The aqua-blue colorway of this watch is guaranteed to make the wearer stand out. The watch retains its classic qualities with a touch of sophistication with its stainless steel and PVD coating features. This luxury watch sells for $375 on the brand's website.

5. Men's PRX 316L Stainless Steel Watch

The Men's PRX 316L Stainless Steel Watch (Image via Amazon)

This high-quality watch features a butterfly clasp, an interchangeable quick-release bracelet, and a stainless steel strap. The watch is water-resistant and suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering. The slim design makes it a must-have for watch enthusiasts.

Shop this premium piece for $395 on Amazon.

6. Carson Premium Chronograph watch

The Carson Premium Chronograph watch (Image via Amazon)

This watch exemplifies careful craftsmanship with its rose gold coloring, leather strap, and buckle closure. The watch is water resistant and also features a PVD coating a Roman dial type and Swiss quartz movement. This watch sells for $399.99 on Amazon.

7. Men's everytime Gent 316L watch

The Men's everytime Gent 316L watch (Image via Amazon)

This sleek watch is dressed in a golden hue and features an index dial type, a stainless steel strap, and an interchangeable quick-release bracelet. The watch is also water resistant with a pressure bar of up to 50 metres. This understated luxury watch is sold for $399 on Amazon.

8. The Quickster 316L stainless steel case watch

The Quickster 316L stainless steel case watch (Image via Amazon)

The watch is bathed in a rosegold hue with a mother-of-pearl dial, luminous gold-toned hands, and index hour markers. The white nylon strap gives the watch a fashionable appeal and the water-resistant feature rounds up the watch's impressive features. This impressive watch silhouette sells for $169.99 on Amazon.

The brand's watches have stood the test of time and quality and remain on the frontier of the watch industry.