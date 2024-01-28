Bulova Meteorite Lunar Pilot Limited Edition watch: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Bulova Meteorite Lunar Pilot Limited Edition timepiece represents the most recent innovations in the field of horology. Bulova, a brand renowned for re-examining its archival artifacts, re-issued this exceptional timepiece. To honor the brand's historical association with NASA, this new wristwatch replicates the original in its precise measurements.

Bulova's watchmaking expertise can be traced back to 1971, the year of Apollo 15 mission. The initial chronograph was crafted depending on astronomical conditions, first tried by the commander of the mission. This replica is an homage to that legendary timepiece. It symbolizes the enduring association between the brand and NASA, and the realm of space exploration.

The Bulova Meteorite Lunar Pilot Limited Edition timepiece, which was introduced for $1,495, is presently offered for sale. Globally, only 5,000 devices are available. The product is available for purchase on Bulova's official website. This timepiece transcends its status as a mere timepiece. A fragment of history, it is.

More details on the Bulova Meteorite Lunar Pilot Limited Edition timepiece

Meteorite Lunar Pilot Limited Edition watch by Bulova (Image via Bulova website)

The diameter of the Limited Edition timepiece is 43.5 mm. Its construction is composed of sandblasted titanium and stainless steel. This sturdy construction can withstand a variety of environments, including space.

Dial with two tones and Muonionalusta Meteorite

The dial features the earliest known meteorite, the Muonionalusta. With its two-tone dial, this timepiece has a distinctive and arresting appearance. This is no ordinary watch face. It constitutes a momentous segment of cosmic history.

Featuring a water resistance of 50 meters, the timepiece is appropriate for daily use. With its advanced feature of brief immersion resistance in water, this timepiece can turn out to be the favorite of any watch enthusiast.

NP20 Quartz high-precision movement

Meteorite Lunar Pilot Limited Edition watch by Bulova (Image via Bulova website)

The NP20 High Precision Quartz chronograph movement powers the timepiece. This ultra-high frequency quartz caliber, manufactured in Japan, measures 262.144 kHz. It guarantees accurate timekeeping.

Inscriptions on the caseback

A special engraving of an astronaut on the moon adorns the caseback. This is accompanied by the date of the Apollo 15 mission and the watch's unique production number. The engravings enhance the watch's historical significance.

Exclusive edition

Meteorite Lunar Pilot Limited Edition watch by Bulova (Image via Bulova website)

Each Bulova Meteorite Lunar Pilot Limited Edition watch is an exclusive collectible of 5,000 units. It's a limited opportunity to own a piece of Bulova’s space exploration history.

Legacy of Bulova Meteorite Lunar Pilot

The is a tribute to the extensive history of space exploration achieved by the company. A Bulova chronometer was employed throughout the 1971 Apollo 15 lunar mission. This occurrence represented a significant victory for the brand. Since then, Bulova has been linked to durability and precision under extreme conditions. As such, the Meteorite Lunar Pilot continues this tradition.

Bulova Meteorite Lunar Pilot Limited Edition watch (Image via Bulova website)

Beyond a mere timepiece, the Limited Edition watch is a lot more. It honors the historical connections Bulova has had with NASA and space exploration.

At $1,495 and limited to 5,000 pieces, this timepiece is an absolute necessity for space history and watch aficionados. Unique in design and featuring the Muonionalusta Meteorite, its precision quartz mechanism and design alone can make it an exceptional addition to any collection.

