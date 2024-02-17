9 Best Orient watches of all time

Orient watches have a long history of creating high-quality timepieces. The brand's best-known collection is their dive watches, but they also offer a wide range of stylish timepieces.

Orient watches distinguished themselves from other watch manufacturers through their superior movements, known for their reliability and quality in the industry. Each watch in Orient's collection has one of these reliable movements housed in an elegant case.

This, combined with their reasonable prices, makes Orient watches an attractive option for consumers looking for a quality timepiece.

Viral Orient watches to look out for

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed down nine of the best Orient watches:

Orient Ray II

Orient Mako II

ORIENT BAMBINO

ORIENT TRITON (AKA NEPTUNE)

ORIENT PRO SATURATION DIVER

ORIENT FLIGHT

ORIENT KAMASU

ORIENT POLARIS

ORIENT SUN AND MOON

1. Orient Ray II - $159.00

Orient Ray II - $159.00 (Image via Jomashop)

Taking design influences from other dive watches on the market, the Ray II is an incredibly fashionable dive watch. Its case size is deemed ideal by many while maintaining the original Ray's proportions. With measurements of 41.5 mm in width and 47 mm from lug to lug, this watch is reminiscent of a time when they were deemed substantial.

One of the best Orient watches, its proportions produce a minimally negative-spaced, aesthetically pleasing appearance. It works well as a dive watch and a classy accessory in formal contexts because of its 13mm thickness. One can easily avail this watch for $159.00 from Jomashop.com.

2. ORIENT MAKO II - $166

ORIENT MAKO II - $166 (Image via Amazon)

The Orient Mako II stands out for its exceptional features. Its 47mm lug-to-lug width and sturdy stainless-steel case offer both style and durability. It ensures a comfortable fit with a thickness of 11.5mm and a secure clasp buckle.

Being one of the most popular Orient watches, its round shape and full-size case enhance its aesthetic appeal. It is available with a mineral or sapphire crystal and comes in black or blue dials with minimalistic full markers.

Powered by an in-house Caliber 22 jewels f6922 movement, the Mako II guarantees precise timekeeping. Its impressive 40-hour power reserve makes it a reliable choice for any occasion. This watch can easily be purchased for $166 from Amazon.com.

3. ORIENT BAMBINO - $164.99

ORIENT BAMBINO - $164.99 (Image via Amazon)

Dress watches are often challenging to operate. It's a mistake that many watch enthusiasts will avoid dress watches. Orient has developed a solution for individuals searching for a formal watch that may double as a weekend tool.

Undoubtedly, one of their best-selling models is the Orient Bambino, among the most popular dress watches ever. One can easily avail this watch for $164.99 from Amazon.com.

4. ORIENT TRITON (AKA NEPTUNE) - $799

ORIENT TRITON (AKA NEPTUNE) - $799 (Image via Amazon)

With their latest innovations, Orient has continued to revamp the dive watch. The Orient Triton, also officially called the Neptune, was unveiled by the firm in 2018. It incorporates all the great features of the Ray and the Mako while making a few minor but significant upgrades. This one-of-a-kind watch can easily be purchased for $799 from Amazon.com.

5. Orient Pro Saturation Diver - $1,095.00

Orient Pro Saturation Diver - $1,095.00 (Image via Amazon)

The Orient Pro Saturation Diver has a metal case made of corrosion-resistant material that is 16.6 mm thick and 45.4 mm wide. With the indication placed on the dial, it is powered by an internal 40N5A movement with hacking and hand-winding capabilities and a 40-hour power reserve.

A sapphire crystal glass shields this watch, and it is water-resistant for up to 300 meters. One can easily avail this watch for $1,095.00 from Jomashop.com.

6. Orient Flight - $59.99

Orient Flight - $59.99 (Image via Jomashop)

The Stainless Steel Flight model from Orient is a watch with a 42 mm diameter round stainless steel case. Being one of the best Orient watches, its charming blue dial and the subtly contrasted brown leather band of this stylish watch have a minimalistic aesthetic.

The display features an analog design with a fluted crown, smooth bezel, date window, inner and outer dial numerals, and handsome sword-shaped hands. An internal mechanical movement of type 48743 with automated winding powers it. This watch can easily be purchased from Jomashop.com for $59.99.

7. Orient Kamasu - $179.00

Orient Kamasu - $179.00 (Image via Jomashop)

The Kamasu is the best diver watch the brand has produced. It has a 12.8 mm thick stainless steel casing measuring 41.8 mm. Up to 200 meters, it resists water. Being one of the best Orient watches, this timepiece features a unidirectional 120-click rotating bezel on this screw-down style of crown.

The movement is an internal Orient caliber F6922 automatic type that beats at 21,600 VPH and has stop seconds, hand winding, and a 40-hour power reserve. The day, time, and date are among the other features.

The bracelet is also composed of stainless steel, with a double-button clasp that folds over for more security. One can easily avail this unique watch for $179.00 from Jomashop.com.

8. ORIENT POLARIS - $289.99

ORIENT POLARIS - $289.99 (Image via Jomashop)

If you travel frequently, having a GMT watch might mean the difference between missing a crucial game or a crucial phone call to loved ones back home. This watch is ideal for travelers who prioritize reliability and flair.

The Orient Polaris GMT is driven by the caliber 40P51 automated hand-winding and hacking movement, which offers up to 40 hours of power reserve. Its most notable feature is the 24-hour marker on the chapter ring, which makes it easy to manage two time zones. One can easily purchase this watch for $289.99 from Jomashop.com.

9. ORIENT SUN AND MOON - $589

ORIENT SUN AND MOON - $589 (Image via Amazon)

Chronograph timepieces are elegant and functional. They are often exceedingly common, though. Being one of the best Orient watches, this sophisticated dress watch stands out from other watches on the market because of its distinctive flair.

However, the watch face's chronograph display is what makes it special. The chronograph's 8 o'clock position has a tiny pane that displays the day and date. A bonus to this watch is the moon phase display.

The watch's best feature is its depressed face display, which gives it a unique and well-designed layout. This watch can easily be purchased for $589 from Amazon.com.

Conclusion

Orient is well-known for its stunning watches, which combine exceptional features and skill at affordable rates. These timepieces are suitable for a wide range of occasions due to their trendy and versatile design. Orient watches are an excellent choice for people looking for high-quality automatic timepieces at a reasonable cost.