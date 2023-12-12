7 most expensive Omega watches of all time

Omega, a Swiss brand, has been featured in James Bond movies several times. The brand became a staple among horologists due to its innovation in accuracy and the detailing in its adornment.

The brand became a dear one due to its comparatively low price from Timex along with premium yields. However, Omega garners an assortment of watches as worthwhile pieces.

Some lineups from the brand, including De Ville Tourbillon or the Seastar, have expensive models priced above $100,000. Here are some of them.

Seven expensive Omega watches of all time

1) De Ville Tourbillon Platinum on leather strap

One of the costliest pieces from the brand is the De Ville Tourbillon, which has a platinum leather strap. This watch embodies horological art along with the beauty of groundbreaking innovation, offering the amalgamation of beauty with practicality. This chronometric gem features 170 baguette diamonds and 289 single-cut diamonds, enhancing its worth.

Also, it incorporates 18k red gold in its second hand, while its 940 platinum case and strap buckle make it a standout piece. Its retail price is $725,000, making it an investment-worthy piece.

2) De Ville Tourbillon Gold on leather strap

Another iteration from De Ville Tourbillon, the gold on-strap is a jewel from Omega, providing a sophisticated, polished look. The watch embodies 18k canopus gold at the case back and lug, while the hour and minute hands are seamlessly crafted with white gold.

With the brown alligator skin and brand monogram on the strap, this elegant piece costs $219,300.

3) De Ville Tourbillon with Sedna Gold Strap

De Ville Tourbillon with Sedna Gold Strap ( Image via Omega)

The brand garners another iteration of the De Ville Tourbillon model, embodying Sedna gold. This particular piece has been treated with blue PVD, contributing a blue and rose gold accent.

The dial plate, crafted in sapphire crystal, presents an amalgamation of sober yet intricate design. The case back has the etching of Chronos, the god of time, and the model's serial number, priced at $163,200.

4)Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M 'Big Blue'

Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M 'Big Blue'( Image via Omega)

Among the expensive watches from the brand, one can consider the 'Big Blue' iteration from Seamaster Planet Ocean. The blue appearance, along with golden embellishments, creates a shiny allure to the watch. The dial plate has been adorned with a white gold index, 34 baguette-cut orange, and 62 baguette-cut blue sapphires.

Along with a Master Chronometer GMT caliber 8906 and a blue leather strap, it costs $199,200.

5) Seamaster Planet Ocean 'Deep Black'

SEAMASTER PLANET OCEAN 600M ( Image via Omega)

This rendition from the Seamstar Planet ocean model costs $211,600, one of the most enticing pieces from the expensive watches. The whole decoration of this particular watch mirrors the "Deep Blue" iteration while having a black and purple allure.

Notably, its 8-diamond, baguette-cut rubies and blue sapphires create an expensive allure, while the strap with rubber underneath accentuates the casual allure.

6) Seamaster Planet Ocean 'Mother of Pearl'

Seamaster Planet Ocean 'Mother of Pearl' ( Image via Omega)

Seamaster Planet Ocean has garnered an assortment of expensive watches, and this particular white gold is one of them, priced at $104,700. The dial has an icy blue appearance with a combination of dark blue and orange sapphire.

The dial has a combination of Mother of Pearl, an infusion of organic and inorganic composite material. Like other Seamaster Planet Ocean models, it has a date window at 3 o'clock.

7) Seamaster Diver 300 M 'Canopus Gold'

Seamaster Diver 300 M 'Canopus Gold' ( Image via Omega)

To celebrate the 60 years of James Bond, the brand crafted this particular design, blending gold, sapphire, and diamond. The dial is constructed with natural gray silicon, offering an intricate abstract graphic in different shades of gray.

The garnishment of yellow and green diamonds on the edges brings forth the shiny allure. With the Canopus gold bracelet, this piece costs $153,900.

Omega, the brainchild of Louis Brandt, has been portraying fine watchmaking for more than 170 years. While the brand offers several options at low prices, its costly watches have become enticing pieces among fashion investors. The usage of sapphire, diamond, and gold justifies its high price, while its accuracy in time is a bonus.