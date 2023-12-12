10 most expensive Rolex watches of all time

The most expensive Rolex watches are often considered to be of the highest quality and distinction, especially considering their astronomical price.

The brand's commitment to superior quality, the use of pricey materials like diamonds and precious metals, and the exquisite craftsmanship all serve to justify the high price. The success and exclusivity that the Rolex brand has been linked to throughout the years has increased the allure of its watches.

Dr. Rajendra Rolex and nine other most expensive Rolex watches of all time

The high price tag associated with owning a Rolex emphasizes the brand's commitment to excellence in the high-end watch market. These timepieces are more than just accessories; they are status symbols for elegance and achievement.

1. Dr. Rajendra Rolex – $440,000

This antique Rolex watch, which is incredibly rare and precious, is valued at $440,000. It is one of the most expensive Rolex watches. It was made for Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India, around 1950. This Rolex watch is made of beautiful 18k gold, rather than common steel, as opposed to other models.

The dial, sometimes referred to as the watch face, shows the geographical location of India, as well as the day of its republican proclamation on January 26, 1950. Three colors make up the dial: blue, yellow, and black. It looks stylish and ageless because of its huge gold numerals. Overall, this is a unique and excellent watch!

2. Rolex Stelline Gold – $895,000

In 2015, the Rolex Gold Ref. 6062, often known as the "Stelline," won a whopping $895,000 at auction. Being one of the most expensive Rolex watches, this wristwatch, known for its refined appeal, also finished fourth among the highest-priced timepieces auctioned at Christie's in Geneva in 2012.

This luxurious timepiece faithfully follows Rolex's genetic codes, encasing it within an Oyster case, replete with a triple calendar and a moon phase indicator, all contained in a water-resistant shell.

3. 1967 Jack Nicklaus Rolex Day Date – $1.220 Million

The market value of this Rolex is $1.220 million. It was sold to benefit the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation. This was Jack Nicklaus's first watch purchase, and it adorned his wrist for fifty years.

Nicklaus received the watch as a gift after winning the US Open for the second time and setting a record. To generate money for charity, it was later put up for sale. The entire proceeds of $1.220 million were donated to global child-supporting organizations. Renowned professional golfer Jack Nicklaus has an incredible record of winning 117 PGA Tour events, in addition to 18 Major Championships.

4. 1942 Rolex Antimagnetique – $2.5 Million

This vintage Rolex watch, which sold for $1.16 million at Christie's in 2013, went on to sell for $2.5 million five years later at Phillips Auction House in Geneva, Switzerland. It was first given to drivers and racing teams to honor victories, and it pays tribute to Rolex's long history in motor racing.

Notably, Sir Malcolm Campbell, a well-known British racer, wore a Rolex during one of his races. Rolex watches' constant increase in value throughout time indicates their continued popularity as valued collectibles in the auction market, regardless of their origin year.

5. Rolex “The Unicorn” Oyster Cosmograph – $5.9 Million

In 2018, this watch was sold for $5.9 million. The first public presentation of this watch was at John Goldberger's esteemed collection in 2013. Being one of the most expensive Rolex watches, Goldberger never meant for this watch to be sold since, at the time, he believed it to be irreplaceable. Only later, when he understood that the sale of the watch would help other people, did Goldberger decide to put it up for auction.

Goldberger gave Children Action, a nonprofit that helps hundreds of young people globally, all of the sales earnings. Almost all Rolex Cosmograph watches manufactured over the years have been available in stainless steel or yellow gold. In general, this is accurate; however, "The Unicorn" is one of the few exceptions.

6. Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona – $17.8 Million

This watch made history in 2017 when it sold for a whopping $17.8 million! It was sold by Phillips Auction House and became the most expensive Rolex ever auctioned. The Paul Newman Rolex is named after the renowned actor. What's great about it is that it appeared in Newman's photographs and films. In addition, his wife handed it to him with the words "Drive Carefully, Me" written on the back. So it's more than simply a watch; it has a unique backstory that makes it renowned and valuable.

7. Steve McQueen’s 1967 Rolex Submariner: sold for $234,000

This watch was auctioned off for a stunning $234,000 in 2009, making it one of the most expensive Rolex watches sold at the time. This amazing watch from 1967 belonged to Steve McQueen, who was dubbed "The King of Cool" in the 1960s and 1970s. The fact that it was originally owned by McQueen adds to its rarity.

8. Rolex Day-Date: price starts from $36,850

The Rolex Day-Date is the king of luxury timepieces. Being one of the most expensive Rolex watches, it has been worn by several international leaders. This watch was a major thing when it originally came out in 1956 since it was the first one that was waterproof, wound itself up, and showed both the day and the date.

It also debuted the comfortable jubilee Rolex bracelet. The 2021 model is unique in that it features the caliber 3255 movement, which is extremely dependable and excellent. It also looks fantastic with a suit or other formal attire.

9. Cosmograph Daytona: price starts from $14,800

Just in case you don't have a Rolex calendar, the 2023 edition of the Rolex Daytona was introduced 60 years ago. The designers of this classic 1963 Rolex watch have race car drivers in mind.

Particularly, movie stars love it. Being one of the most expensive Rolex watches, this one has created a new category of sports watch. Other high-end watch companies have reproduced its unique dial, which is well-known.

10. Rolex Bao Dai – $5.1 Million

In 2017, the Phillips Auction House sold one of the most expensive Rolex watches, dubbed "Keeper of Greatness", for a staggering $5.1 million. This watch was previously owned by Vietnam's last Emperor, Nguyen Phuc Vnh Thy, who desired the most valuable and one-of-a-kind Rolex produced in 1952.

Despite the fact that the watch was still in excellent condition, the Nguyen family sold it in 2002 for $235,000. The final offer was more than 22 times the starting price! The original Rolex 6062 series was available in three models, each with its own dial.

Conclusion

More than just valuable timepieces, the most expensive Rolex watches are symbols of luxury, customs, and exquisite workmanship. Apart from these, you can also check out some of the most affordable Rolex watches to uplift your style without making a hole in your pocket. Given that bidders are prepared to pay millions of dollars for Rolex watches at auction, it is evident that these watches are timeless classics.