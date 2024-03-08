Anant Ambani’s extravagant watch collection

Anant Ambani's awestruck collection of vintage timepieces recently caught the attention of many during his pre-wedding occasions. It reportedly includes international brands like Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Rolex, and Richard Mille, presenting his impeccable taste in horology.

Vintage timepieces are made to be a part of a rare collection and owned by an absolutely dedicated watch lover like Anant Ambani.

Amidst the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the former's collection garnered immediate attention. He adorned himself with an exceptionally uncommon timepiece that captivated all in attendance, including Mark Zuckerberg, a tech magnate.

Apart from embodying substantial wealth, Anant Ambani's collection demonstrates a deep appreciation for the craftsmanship that is invested in the manufacture of these uncommon timepieces.

8 amazing watches from Anant Ambani's luxury collection

1) Nautilus 5990/1422G by Patek Philippe

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5990/1422G, introduced in 2021, is a prized possession in Anant Ambani's collection. This model is restricted to a mere seven pieces worldwide. Commendable for its intricacy, it comprises twenty complications, including a self-winding flyback chronograph.

The watch features a 40.5mm white gold case, a gradient grey dial, emerald baguettes on the bezel and middle links, and emerald hour markings, all contributing to its luxurious and rare appeal. It has been sold for $9 million, making it the most esteemed item in Ambani's collection.

2) 26580IO Royal Oak Concept GMT Tourbillon by Audemars Piguet

Royal Oak Concept GMT Tourbillon is an exceptional timepiece by Audemars Piguet. It is certain to attract attention due to its unique 44mm titanium case and skeletonized dial, which prominently displays an intricate hand-wound movement.

It is estimated to be worth $200,000, as per the brand's website. It provides accuracy and utility for those who travel the globe through its tourbillon and GMT functions. The watch's intricate mechanics and cutting-edge design signify Audemars Piguet's pioneering approach to watchmaking.

3) The Sky Moon Tourbillon by Patek Philippe

The Sky Moon Tourbillon features hand-engraved rose gold leaf-shaped design. This elevates the craftsmanship and makes this timepiece an item of extreme desireability among watch enthusiasts.

A rose gold case that is 44mm in diameter and has been intricately engraved serves as an embodiment of superior craftsmanship on the Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon. It exudes sophistication with its 18k gold dial plate, which protects it from grime and moisture.

4) Richard Mille Tourbillon Koi (RMS-10)

Richard Mille Tourbillon Koi (Image via Instagram/@misterdereloj)

As per Men's Journal, the watch that caught the attention of Mark Zuckerberg at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event was the Richard Mille RMS-10 Tourbillon Koi Fish Edition. The rose gold case and diamond-set bezel of this watch contribute to its singularity.

The dial of the timepiece features elaborate hand-painted artwork depicting koi fish. For its exceptional craftsmanship, this timepiece unquestionably surpasses one million dollars in value, as mentioned in Men's Journal.

5) Grandmaster Chime from Patek Philippe

Grandmaster Chime from Patek Philippe (Image via Patek)

Among the most elaborate timepieces ever created is the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, which costs $7,950,000 on its official website. Anant Ambani was spotted wearing this watch at the inaugural ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

The movement of Grandmaster Chime has twenty intricate complications within its white gold case, including the first sonic alarm in the world and five chiming modes. This exclusive luxury watch is produced in a limited edition of only seven pieces worldwide. This Grandmaster Chime speaks of the excellence, artistry, and skill of Patek Philippe.

6) The Tourbillon RM 056 Split Seconds Chronograph by Richard Mille

Tourbillon RM 056 Split Seconds Chronograph by Richard Mille (Image via Richard Mille)

The Tourbillon RM 056 Split Seconds Chronograph is a celebrated timepiece composed entirely of sapphire. This classic watch is valued at $1.7 million, as stated on Richard Mille's website.

The transparent case provides an opportunity to observe the intricate workings of the internal automatic movement, which consists of a tourbillon and split-second chronograph.

It is differentiated from other premium timepieces available in the market under its unique design, which prioritizes aesthetic appeal and mechanical ingenuity.

7) Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel by Audemars Piguet

Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel by Audemars Piguet (Image via Audemars Piguet)

Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel features an open-worked dial. By disclosing the complex mechanisms within, this dial embodies a harmonious integration of visual allure and precise horological precision. As a result of the increased accuracy and stability that its double-balance wheel imparts, it embodies modern watchmaking.

With a value of $1,868,132, this masterpiece exudes luxury with its bracelet adorned with 436 cut diamonds and an 18kt rose gold case, as stated in the Audemars Piguet's official website.

8) Tourbillon RM27-02 Rafael Nadal from Richard Mille

Tourbillon RM27-02 Rafael Nadal from Richard Mille (Image via Richard Mille)

Tourbillon RM27-02 Rafael Nadal watch marks a long-awaited collaboration between Richard Mille and Rafael Nadal, an eminent Tennis personality. Its impact resistance is enhanced by the Carbon TPT® construction of its unibody baseplate.

The distinctive design of the RM27-02, which was inspired by race car chassis, establishes it as an emblematic representation of contemporary watchmaking technology and resilience. As mentioned on Richard Mille's website, this watch costs approximately $1,300,000 and is restricted to fifty units.

Anant Ambani's vast assortment of timepieces serves as a tangible manifestation of his lavish lifestyle and refined aesthetics. Whether it is Richard Mille Tourbillon or a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, Anant Ambani's collection will inspire and awe watch enthusiasts worldwide.