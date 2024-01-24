Tamara Ralph x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon watch: Everything we know so far

Luxurious horlogerie and haute couture converge exquisitely in the Tamara Ralph x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon watch. A recently introduced timepiece, this creation signifies the partnership between esteemed watchmaker Audemars Piguet and luxury fashion designer Tamara Ralph. Upon its debut at Ralph Lauren's Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Haute Couture presentation, this has garnered significant interest from fashion and timepiece collectors.

Elegant and feminine in aesthetics, this timepiece has merged the Audemars Piguet design along with Ralph Lauren. Exemplary of Ralph Lauren's predilection for audacious and enduring aesthetics is the splendid 18-karat frosted pink gold casing. Ralph's imaginative vision is commemorated by the brown, bronze, and gold multi-layered dial.

Currently accepting inquiries regarding the Tamara Ralph x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon timepiece. Only 100 pieces were available in the strictly limited edition. Collectors and enthusiasts are further captivated by its scarcity.

Tamara Ralph x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon watches can reserve power for 72 hours

Tamara Ralph x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon watch (Image via Audemars Piguet)

Audemars Piguet and Tamara Ralph's collaborative methodology is reflected in the watch's design. The golden, bronze, and brown hues of the dial conjure up images of Ralph Lauren fashion designs. Sumptuous sophistication permeates the watch's overall aesthetic.

The AP Calibre 2964 completes the timepiece. 17 diamonds and 207 components comprise this hand-wound movement. It offers dependability and accuracy with a power reserve of 72 hours.

The soaring tourbillon at six o'clock is a noteworthy characteristic. Four circular pink gold plates overlap to form its enclosure. The tactile elements of the dial are mirrored in this intricate design.

A "large square scale" effect is produced when the watch is paired with an alligator strap in a pearly bronze hue. Brown alligator straps with an additional iridescent sheen are provided for the sake of variety and sophistication.

To go by the details stated on the official website:

"Audemars Piguet unveils a new Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon limited edition created in collaboration with Haute Couture designer Tamara Ralph. Audemars Piguet and Tamara Ralph have collaborated this year on the design of a boldly feminine Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon limited edition inspired by her Couture universe."

Legacies of Tamara Ralph

Brilliant haute couture creations are the specialty of Tamara Ralph, co-founder of Ralph & Russo. Ralph's capacity to produce exquisite, feminine designs imbued with enduring grace has earned her reverence.

Her position as a preeminent figure in the realm of high fashion is solidified by the fact that she also dresses celebrities and the nobility. Whether it is contemporary aesthetics or focusing on traditional craftsmanship, Ralph has a distinctive approach to fashion and functionality.

Audemars Piguet's history to look back

Audemars Piguet, a prominent name in Swiss watchmaking, was founded in the Vallée de Joux in 1875. The brand's dedication to excellence, innovation, and accuracy has made it reach worldwide fame.

Horological engineering has consistently witnessed progression at Audemars Piguet, a renowned brand recognized for its legendary timepieces such as the Royal Oak.

Tamara Ralph x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon watch combines watchmaking skills and the fashion industry. This watch is primarily a collectible rather than a functional timepiece. Luxurious and fashion-forward individuals will not be disappointed with this product as it merges the sophistication of haute couture with the accuracy of haute horlogerie.