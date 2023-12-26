7 best men's Audemars Piguet watches of all time

Since its inception in 1875 in Le Brassus, Switzerland, Audemars Piguet watches have carved a niche in the realm of watchmaking. The brand is well-known for its heritage and craftsmanship and stands tall among the "Big Three" in the Swiss watch industry, alongside Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin.

Audemars Piguet's journey began with the groundbreaking Royal Oak, the first luxury steel sports watch. This innovation marked a pivotal moment in the industry, making the brand a symbol of luxury and precision.

Audemars Piguet's continued success stems from its ability to defy norms and innovate. The Royal Oak Offshore, Royal Oak Concept, and Millenary collections are some examples of this as they feature unique designs that blend tradition with the avant-garde. Fans of Audemars Piguet watches cherish the brand's rich history, masterful craftsmanship, and dedication to designing watches that are both contemporary and timeless.

Best men's Audemars Piguet watches

1) Audemars Piguet 2021 Royal Oak 41mm

Audemars Piguet 2021 Royal Oak 41mm (Image via Audemars Piguet)

This watch continues the legacy and excellence of the brand. This stainless steel marvel, featuring a signature Tapisserie dial and an iconic octagonal bezel, represents a modern interpretation of a classic design.

The 41mm case, baton dial, and hands, along with the date indication and screw-down crown, exude sophistication. Its automatic movement and adjustable link bracelet enhance its appeal.

The 2021 Royal Oak 41mm is one of the top Audemars Piguet watches. It is priced at $107,094 and is available on the brand's site.

2) Audemars Piguet 2017 Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar C 41mm

The 2017 Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar C 41mm is one of the best Audemars Piguet watches (Image via Audemars Piguet)

Available at $475,355 on the brand's site, the 2017 Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar C 41mm is a collector's dream. This piece showcases a perpetual calendar and moon-phase indication. It also features a stainless steel case, octagonal face, and baton dial and hands.

It proves Audemars Piguet's dedication to preserving timeless designs and adding a hint of modernity to each product. The watch's automatic movement and water resistance, coupled with its historic significance, make it a valuable addition to any collection.

3) Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph (Image via Audemars Piguet)

Sold at $477,800 on the company's site, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph is a classic watch individuals can opt for without compromising luxury.

Its ceramic case and bezel, along with the perpetual calendar, chronograph function, and world clock feature, exemplify the brand's commitment to innovation and style. The small seconds counter adds a classic touch to this modern masterpiece.

4) Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Grande Complication

The Royal Oak Grande Complication is one of the top Audemars Piguet watches (Image via Audemars Piguet)

The Royal Oak Grande Complication is sold for $425,800 on the brand's site. Released in 2013, it features an 18-carat pink gold case, perpetual calendar, minute repeater, split-second chronograph, and a world clock feature.

This model is a symbol of luxury and intricate craftsmanship. It is available with a hand-stitched alligator leather strap or an 18-carat pink gold bracelet.

5) Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked (Image via Audemars Piguet)

The Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked stands out with its 18-carat pink gold case and unique complications. The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked is a captivating timepiece known for its exquisite design and craftsmanship. Featuring a black openworked dial with a distinctive "Grande Tapisserie" pattern, it offers a modern and elegant look.

The iconic octagonal bezel and screw-locked crown add a touch of luxury to the watch. With its self-winding double-balance wheel movement, this watch ensures accurate timekeeping and it is a statement piece for enthusiasts who appreciate the art of watchmaking. The watch is available for $421,300 on the company's website.

6) Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Tourbillon

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Tourbillon (Image via Audemars Piguet)

A list of the best Audemars Piguet watches for men can't be completed without the Royal Oak Selfwinding Tourbillon. Priced at $416,800 on the brand's site, this timepiece combines traditional style with modern design.

It features an 18-carat pink gold case and a full calendar complication, including retrograde date, day of the week, month, and leap year displays. The split-second chronograph adds to its allure, making it a coveted piece for collectors and aficionados alike.

7) Audemars Piguet 2012 Royal Oak Offshore Diver 42mm

Audemars Piguet 2012 Royal Oak Offshore Diver 42mm (Image via Audemars Piguet)

Priced at $53,696 on the brand's website, the 2012 Royal Oak Offshore Diver 42mm is a robust and sporty variant. Its stainless steel case, 42mm in diameter, and water resistance of up to 300m make it ideal for adventurous individuals.

The watch features a rubber strap with a pin-buckle fastening, enhancing its durability. Its automatic movement, signature Tapisserie dial, and date indication uphold the precision of Audemars Piguet watches.

Audemars Piguet has a wide range of options for avid collectors. From the classic elegance of the Royal Oak to the robustness of the Offshore Diver, each model reflects the brand's commitment to excellence. These timepieces, available for purchase, come with the assurance of quality and authenticity.

Whether one seeks the sophistication of the Grande Complication or the contemporary appeal of the Chronograph, Audemars Piguet watches cater to individuals with varied tastes. The legacy of this brand, rooted in Swiss watchmaking traditions, continues to evolve and offer timeless elegance.