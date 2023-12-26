OMEGA x Swatch MoonSwatch "Moonshine" watch: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The OMEGA x Swatch MoonSwatch "Moonshine" watch has been making waves in the horology community. The watch signals a unique fusion of style and technology.

As the year 2023 draws to a close, Swatch has announced this significant addition to its MoonSwatch collection, named "Mission to the Moon." This release is a celebration of celestial inspiration and craftsmanship, apart from being just a simple timepiece.

The design draws attention due to the luminous glow of the moon against a deep blue sky. The Moonshine watch incorporates an exclusive yellow-gold alloy. This alloy is specially produced by the company during full moon dates, which adds a layer of mystique to the watch. Swatch has taken to Instagram to share details about this unique timepiece.

The brand highlights its special features that pay homage to the Cold Moon. The watch is made from Omega’s MoonshineTM Gold and also features a distinctive snowflake pattern and a secret detail that illuminates in the dark.

Set for release on December 27, this latest iteration in the MoonSwatch series is eagerly awaited by watch enthusiasts. The timepiece is priced at $300 and will be available in select Swatch stores.

OMEGA x Swatch MoonSwatch "Moonshine" watch (Image via Swatch)

The Mission to the Moon watch exemplifies Swatch's dedication to innovation and design. The watch has a velcro band and a bioceramic casing, making it both fashionable and sturdy. The case has a diameter of 42mm and a thickness of 13.25mm. The size ensures a visible but comfortable fit around the wrist.

One of the key features of the MoonSwatch "Moonshine" watch is its quartz movement. This reliable and precise mechanism ensures accurate timekeeping, a crucial aspect of any high-quality watch. Additionally, the watch is designed to be water-resistant with up to three bars, which makes it a good choice for everyday wear.

The OMEGA x Swatch MoonSwatch "Moonshine" Watch in the MoonSwatch Lineup

The OMEGA x Swatch MoonSwatch "Moonshine" watch marks the latest entry in the MoonSwatch line, which has been releasing new models every month since March of this year.

This collection has gained popularity for its innovative designs and unique inspirations. For instance, the Neptune-based model launched in August has been especially well-received by watch aficionados.

The Legacy of OMEGA and Swatch

OMEGA x Swatch MoonSwatch "Moonshine" watch (Image via Swatch)

OMEGA and Swatch are renowned names in the watchmaking industry, each with a rich history of innovation and design. OMEGA is known for its precision and elegance and has been a leading watch brand for over a century.

Swatch revolutionized the watch industry with its colorful and creative designs. Their collaboration in creating the MoonSwatch series is a perfect blend of OMEGA's luxury craftsmanship and Swatch's design.

The OMEGA x Swatch MoonSwatch "Moonshine" watch is not just a timekeeper, it’s a piece of art that embodies the mystique of the moon and the precision of horology.

With its exclusive features, including the OMEGA Moonshine™ Gold hand and bioceramic case, it's set to be a standout addition to any watch collection. Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of this celestial-inspired series.