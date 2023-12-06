Hodinkee x Longines Spirit Zulu Time watch: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Hodinkee x Longines Spirit Zulu Time watch marks a significant collaboration between Hodinkee and Longines. The partnership brings forth a limited edition of the Longines Spirit Zulu Time, a watch that has grown exponentially in popularity since its initial launch in 2022.

The collaboration is a blend of Hodinkee's modern watchmaking ethos and Longines' rich heritage in the horology world. The unique timepiece is crafted from Grade 5 titanium. This material choice underscores a commitment to both durability and style.

The titanium alloy, known for being lighter and stronger than steel, ensures the watch is comfortable to wear without compromising on elegance. The watch, therefore, is an ideal accessory for those who value both comfort and aesthetics.

The highly anticipated launch of the Hodinkee x Longines Spirit Zulu Time watch took place on December 5. It is available exclusively on Hodinkee's official website. Priced at $3,800, this limited edition is restricted to just 500 examples, making it a coveted item for watch enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Hodinkee x Longines Spirit Zulu Time watch (Image via Hodinkee)

The design of the Hodinkee x Longines Spirit Zulu Time watch is a nod to its illustrious history. The watch traces its lineage back to the first Longines wristwatch with dual time zones, crafted in 1925.

The historical connection is elegantly reflected in the watch's aesthetics. Each piece has its name and number engraved on the screw-down back, adding a personal touch to the watch.

Additionally, it features a bi-directional, circular-brushed titanium bezel. The bezel is accentuated with a laser-engraved 24-hour scale, enhancing visual appeal and functionality. The use of titanium extends beyond mere aesthetics; it contributes to the watch's resilience and longevity.

Innovative Movement

Hodinkee x Longines Spirit Zulu Time watch (Image via Hodinkee)

At the heart of the Hodinkee x Longines Spirit Zulu Time watch lies the Longines L844.4 caliber. This movement is notable for its precision and durability. It incorporates a silicon balance spring and components that provide magnetic resistance 10 times greater than the ISO 764 benchmark standard.

The technical prowess ensures that the watch remains reliable in various magnetic environments.

The watch's face is a testament to Longines' attention to detail. It features a sand-blasted anthracite dial, offering a sleek and contemporary look. The dial is complemented by a date window at 3 o’clock, enhancing its practicality. Covering the dial is a domed sapphire crystal, known for its scratch-resistant properties, ensuring the watch retains its pristine appearance over time.

Hodinkee x Longines Spirit Zulu Time watch (Image via Hodinkee)

Hodinkee, renowned for its contemporary approach in crafting watches, consistently strives to deliver distinctive and elegant timepieces to its patrons. Longines, an esteemed brand with roots stretching back to the 19th century, is widely acclaimed for its exceptional skill and pioneering spirit in the realm of horology.

The partnership between Hodinkee and Longines represents a perfect presentation of the new and the old, creating a timepiece that simultaneously embodies modern design aesthetics and echoes its rich historical heritage.

The collaboration is not just about creating a watch; it's about celebrating the legacy of Longines and the innovative spirit of Hodinkee. It's about creating a timepiece that speaks to the connoisseurs of fine watches, who appreciate the story behind each design.

The Hodinkee x Longines Spirit Zulu Time watch is more than just a timepiece; it's a symbol of exquisite craftsmanship, innovative design, and historical reverence. Available exclusively on Hodinkee's website from December 5, this limited edition watch, priced at $3,800, is a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts.