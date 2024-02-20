Tissot x Damian Lillard watch: Everything we know so far

The newest addition to high-end watches is expected to be the Tissot x Damian Lillard watch. Damian Lillard and Tissot have joined to give the watch business a new spin. Both groups have made a name for themselves through their innovative approaches. With this collaboration, a watch that combines exceptional performance with sporty elegance is on the horizon.

Swiss watchmaker Tissot is highly respected and has a long history of groundbreaking inventions. Since 1853, it has been producing globally adored watches. Damian Lillard has earned eight selections to the NBA All-Star game. Their combination is so powerful like two cosmic titans coming together.

Hypebeast reports that the Tissot x Damian Lillard watch will be available starting next week. It will be accessible via the channels of Tissot. The $825 price is quite a good investment. The Tissot x Damian Lillard watch now has a competitive advantage in the market for high-end watches. Fans of Damian Lillard and Tissot are eagerly anticipating this release.

Tissot x Damian Lillard watch has a 40mm gold PVD-dressed casing

The watch that Tissot and Damian Lillard created is a design classic. It has a 40mm gold PVD-dressed casing. This enhances the watch's opulent appearance. The watch is finished in satin and polished metal. These continue from the steel bracelet that matches the case. The watch gains character and depth from this combination of finishes.

The watch's distinctive characteristics make the dial stand out. Rather than featuring a conventional waffle dial, the watch has a recurring "0" design. This honors the jersey number of Lillard. The black backdrop of the clock nicely draws attention to the golden embellishments.

These consist of lumed indices and the Tissot logo. Its attractiveness is enhanced by the hands and the date window at 3 o'clock. Lillard's monogram adds even more personalization to the watch with the second hand.

Tissot x Damian Lillard watch (Image via Instagram/@tissot_official)

Additionally, the Tissot x Damian Lillard watch has unique engravings. The words "DAME" and "TIME" are delicately carved on the rear, giving it a special touch. The abbreviation "YKWTII" is positioned in the lower left corner and stands for "You Know What Time It Is." The letters "DDKK," which stand for Lillard's family, indicate the lower right. The watch becomes more than simply a clock thanks to these unique embellishments.

There is hope for other hues, even if the gold PVD design is the focus of the first release. Look forward to seeing how Tissot and Damian Lillard develop this collection for fans and collectors alike. Every hue may have special components that add to the celebration of the partnership.

Tissot x Damian Lillard watch (Image via Instagram/@tissot_official)

The Tissot x Damian Lillard watch is a significant advancement in watchmaking. Luxury watches, music, and athletics come together uniquely. The sophisticated case of the timepiece, its one-of-a-kind features, and its ingenious layout take it above the status of a mere chronometer.

It's a joyous occasion honoring excellence, creativity, and collaboration. With each passing day, the release date of what is sure to be a highly anticipated addition to any watch collection looms closer and closer

