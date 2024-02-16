Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 3600 Wristwatches: Everything we know so far

With the Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 3600 Wristwatches, Grand Seiko is once again coming with stylish design in a new direction. Grand Seiko is releasing two limited edition 9R Spring Drive models and now they are making two Hi-Beat 3600 models. These are a poetic addition to the brand's technical know-how and are based on the peaceful beauty of cherry blossoms in the spring.

The different seasons are celebrated by the SBGH341 "Sakura-Kakushi" and SBGH343 "Sakura-Wakaba" watches. Each Grand Seiko watch shows how much the company cares about style and quality. The high-intensity titanium cases and dials that look like cherry blossoms make these watches both beautiful and functional.

As per Hypebeast, the Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 3600 Wristwatches will cost $7,300 when they go on sale on March 1. They will be sold in Grand Seiko stores and by authorized dealers. The never-ending search for accuracy and perfection and the fleeting beauty of nature can live together in peace in this collection.

Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 3600 Wristwatches are going to be available at $7300

Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 3600 Wristwatches (Image via Grand Seiko)

The exquisite pale pink dial of the "Sakura-Kakushi" resembles cherry blossoms covered with snow. High-intensity titanium makes its 38mm case strong yet lightweight. The cherry blossom pattern on the dial speaks of Grand Seiko's unparalleled craftsmanship.

The sophisticated appeal and elegance of Sakura-Kakushi come with a metal bracelet, polished with Zaratsu. Following its power restoration is upto 55 hours, the 9S85 Hi-Beat 36000 movement is revealed behind the sapphire crystal case-back, guaranteeing accuracy.

"Sakura-Wakaba" has a light green dial that is refreshing and reminiscent of the rich vegetation that surrounds cherry blossoms. It retains its predecessor's polished Zaratsu bracelet and 38mm high-intensity titanium case.

The dial's intricate outline and color palette effectively embody the essence of spring. Grand Seiko's exceptional mechanical artistry is prominently displayed on the sapphire crystal case back, which exposes the 9S85 Hi-Beat 36000 movement at its core.

Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 3600 Wristwatches (Image via Grand Seiko)

The brand has always been committed to accuracy, robustness, and elegance. Grand Seiko watches are renowned for their precision, robustness, and clarity, all of which are attained using sophisticated movements and painstaking attention to detail.

This history is carried on with the release of the Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 3600 Wristwatches, which combine appealing designs derived from nature with high-frequency precision.

Besides the "Sakura-Kakushi" and "Sakura-Wakaba," fans are hoping for other colorways that will increase the popularity of this collection.

Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 3600 Wristwatches (Image via Grand Seiko)

The textured dials and Zaratsu finishing on each timepiece demonstrate Grand Seiko's commitment to both style and functionality. These clocks capture the fleeting beauty of the natural world and are more than simply timepieces. They are wearable works of art.

Grand Seiko's prestigious collection has gained noteworthy attention among watch lovers. The "Sakura-Kakushi" and "Sakura-Wakaba" models provide a chance for watch enthusiasts to acquire a work of horological art that honors the beauty of nature and the unwavering quest for perfection, thanks to their distinctive blend of technical brilliance and artistic inspiration. These watches, which retail for $7,300 and are available from March 1, are evidence of Grand Seiko's ongoing history and spirit of innovation.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE