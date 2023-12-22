RM 037 collection by Richard Mille: Everything we know so far

The RM 037 collection by Richard Mille represents a quintessence of luxury timepiece craftsmanship. This season, Richard Mille enhances its prestigious lineup with the introduction of several iconic models: the ceramic, the red gold, and the Gold Carbon TPT® models. These additions are not just timekeepers; they are a testament to the brand's dedication to innovation and design in ladies' watchmaking.

The RM 037 collection is a true reflection of Richard Mille's commitment to crafting sophisticated ladies' timepieces. It combines the brand's technical prowess with a slim-line body and strap, offering wearability and style in one.

The collection's hallmark features include a skeletonized movement baseplate with three settings, a protective crown system, and an automatic winding caliber CRMA1, all encased within the emblematic tonneau shape that has become synonymous with Richard Mille.

The collection's journey began in 2014 and has since seen several design evolutions. These adaptations reflect Richard Mille's playful approach to horology, best exemplified by the Bonbon model released in 2019. Cécile Guenat, director of creation and development at Richard Mille, describes this model as a daring project that took 18 months of development but remained true to the brand's spirit of breaking with tradition.

RM 037 collection by Richard Mille has dark damascene patterns with the glow of gold leaves

RM 037 collection by Richard Mille (Image via Richard Mille)

In the curated RM 037 collection, the Gold Carbon TPT® model stands out with its unique fusion of composite material and precious metal. This innovative combination gives the watch a lightweight yet durable quality, balancing dark damascene patterns with the glow of gold leaves. It's a perfect blend of high-end material science and aesthetic beauty.

Accompanying the Gold Carbon TPT® are two other models: the ceramic bezel iteration and the red gold with studded gemstones timepiece. The white ceramic bezel RM 037 exudes sophistication, reinforced by a high-scratch-resistant layer and a thin red gold caseband.

It's a timepiece designed for every setting, blending durability with elegance. On the other hand, the Snow Set red gold version offers an overstated, luxurious feel. Its casing features rows of diamonds around a face adorned with onyx, mother-of-pearl, or jasper ornamental stones, making it a symbol of opulence.

Craftsmanship and Innovation in Timepiece Design

Richard Mille's RM 037 collection is more than a series of watches, it's a showcase of the brand's ability to innovate.

Through these three distinct designs, Richard Mille demonstrates how the RM 037 line serves as a versatile template for advancements in both functionality and aesthetics. Each model within the collection brings its unique charm, yet they all stay true to the brand's ethos of sophisticated innovation.

The RM 037 collection by Richard Mille is an exhibition of fine watchmaking and an invitation to experience luxury in its purest form. The collection is available for purchase at select Richard Mille boutiques and authorized dealers.

While the pricing remains exclusive, these timepieces go beyond monetary measures, offering a piece of horological history. The collection is set to be restocked soon, presenting a coveted opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The RM 037 collection by Richard Mille: Everything we know so far is a breathtaking array of timepieces that embody luxury, innovation, and style. Whether it's the Gold Carbon TPT®, the ceramic bezel, or the red gold with gemstones model, each watch in the collection tells a story of craftsmanship and avant-garde design.

For those looking to own a piece of this exquisite collection, the time is now to explore these masterpieces at Richard Mille boutiques and selected retailers. With its rich history, innovative design, and unparalleled craftsmanship, the RM 037 collection is truly a marvel in the world of luxury timepieces.