New Balance 996 Made in USA “Crimson” sneakers: Where to get, release date and more details explored

The New Balance 996 Made in USA “Crimson” sneakers have generated significant buzz in the sneaker community. This release signifies a notable blend of heritage and modern design. The 996 model, originally launched in 1988, marked a bold shift from its predecessor, the 990.

Not just a style statement, the 996 represented a leap in technology, evolving over six years to offer a sleek and wearable design. The sneaker is a reflection of New Balance's unwavering commitment to innovation.

This year, New Balance is reviving the 996 model with a refreshing update. The “Crimson” colorway, part of the brand's holiday 2023 lineup, is a striking addition to the Made in USA series. This special edition is a celebration of New Balance's exclusiveness and style sense.

Sneakerheads should mark their calendars for the much-anticipated release date of November 30, 2023. The New Balance 996 Made in USA “Crimson” sneakers will be available in select retailers, both in-store and online, as well as on NewBalance.com.

Priced at $220 and available in men’s sizing, this shoe is an ideal pick to enhance your holiday wardrobe with both style and performance.

The New Balance 996 Made in USA “Crimson” is a visually captivating sneaker. Its all-leather upper, adorned in a vibrant Crimson hue, commands attention and sets it apart from its counterparts.

This bold color is contrasted beautifully with a white midsole, back collar detail, and a rubber outsole, creating a striking aesthetic balance.

The design retains the iconic New Balance features, such as the signature branding on the tongue labels, heels, and insoles.

These elements are tastefully accented with white outlines on the classic “N” side logos, adding a touch of elegance to the overall design.

In terms of craftsmanship, the shoe stays true to New Balance's high standards. The MADE U.S. footwear series, to which this sneaker belongs, boasts a domestic value of 70 percent or more.

This fact underscores New Balance’s commitment to American manufacturing, with these limited-edition products representing the pinnacle of the brand’s quality and craftsmanship.

A Rich History of Innovation and Quality

New Balance's journey in the sneaker industry is remarkable. It represents a brand that has consistently valued quality and performance, while also keeping pace with the dynamic trends of sneaker fashion.

For sneaker enthusiasts eager to get their hands on the New Balance 996 Made in USA “Crimson”, the wait is almost over. The sneakers have already been released on November 30 and are available at select retailers, online platforms, and NewBalance.com with a price tag of $220. This limited-edition release is an investment in quality and style.

The New Balance 996 Made in USA “Crimson” sneakers are a remarkable addition to the sneaker world. They embody the fusion of heritage, innovation, and modern style.

This release is not just about owning a pair of shoes; it's about being part of New Balance's ongoing story of quality and craftsmanship.

Sneaker enthusiasts and New Balance fans alike are poised to celebrate this exciting new chapter. Don’t miss the opportunity to elevate your sneaker game with these iconic and stylish kicks.