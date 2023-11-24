New Balance 1906R “Silver/Crimson” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

New Balance 1906R “Silver/Crimson” sneakers have arrived just in time for the holiday season, offering a festive option for sneaker enthusiasts. Since its revival last year, the New Balance 1906R has emerged as a favorite, particularly for collaborative ventures with boutiques and storefronts globally.

This latest "Silver/Crimson" colorway stands out, encapsulating the spirit of the holidays with its candy cane-inspired hues. The New Balance 1906R has embraced a Christmas theme, featuring a striking "Sea Salt" base color intermingled with vibrant "Classic Crimson" accents. These colors, reminiscent of a candy cane, make the sneakers an ideal choice for the festive period.

The design balances the bright crimson with "Silver Metallic" overlays, adding a touch of elegance to the overall appearance. Released on November 22, 2023, the New Balance 1906R “Silver/Crimson” sneakers are available for $155 at selected retailers. This release is a must-have for those looking to infuse their holiday wardrobe with a stylish, spirited touch.

The New Balance 1906R “Silver/Crimson” sneakers stand out with their unique design and functional features. These sneakers blend style and comfort, making them suitable for various occasions. The primary canvas of the sneaker is dipped in a "Sea Salt" hue, which is essentially an off-white color that provides a clean and versatile background for the other colors to stand out.

The sneakers feature vibrant "Classic Crimson" highlights, prominently displayed on the mid-foot N logo and the aligned lace loops. These red accents not only add a festive touch but also create a striking contrast against the base color.

New Balance 1906R “Silver/Crimson” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

One of the most interesting features, the "Silver Metallic" overlays, concentrated around the quarter of the sneaker, add a touch of elegance and sophistication to the overall design. These overlays enhance the visual appeal and contribute to the sneaker's structural integrity.

The neoprene inner bootie offers a snug and comfortable fit, ensuring that the foot is securely positioned within the sneaker. This feature is particularly beneficial for long periods of wear, providing consistent comfort.

The N-Ergy midsole is a key element for comfort and cushioning. This technology ensures a smooth and responsive ride, making the sneakers suitable for both casual wear and more active pursuits.

New Balance 1906R “Silver/Crimson” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The rubber outsole of the New Balance 1906R “Silver/Crimson” sneakers is designed for durability and traction. Notably, the black accents on the tread not only add to the aesthetic but also provide a strong grip suitable for various surfaces.

In addition, the mesh lining and mid-foot window add breathability to the design, keeping the feet cool and comfortable. The inner lining also contributes to the overall durability and structure of the sneakers.

As can be gauged from the images, the branding on the tongue and heel of the sneakers is thoughtfully executed, with the "Classic Crimson" hue utilized for a cohesive and branded look.

Further red accents on the trims of the overlays add an additional layer of depth to the design. These subtle details contribute to the overall festive theme of the sneaker.

New Balance 1906R “Silver/Crimson” sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

The thoughtful combination of colors and materials, along with the attention to detail in design, makes these sneakers a standout choice for both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers looking for a stylish, functional, and season-appropriate footwear option.