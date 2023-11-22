8 best upcoming Nike sneakers of December 2023

Nike sneakers have long stood as consistent when it comes to innovation, style, and comfort, solidifying their status as a preferred choice among athletes and fashion aficionados.

As December 2023 approaches, the anticipation builds, with Nike gearing up to unveil eight new models. Each of these sneakers is crafted with distinct features and innovative designs, highlighting Nike's dedication to pushing the boundaries of athletic footwear.

From groundbreaking performance technology to cutting-edge style, these upcoming releases promise to cater to a diverse range of preferences and needs.

These soon-to-be-released Nike models are not just shoes; they are a testament to Nike's commitment to excellence. Whether one seeks sneakers that enhance athletic performance or those that make a fashion statement, this latest lineup is poised to impress.

The design and functionality diversity assures that there is something for everyone, from the serious runner to the street-style fan. These Nike sneakers are expected to alter expectations and set new trends in the world of footwear once they hit the shops.

8 never-before Nike sneakers are about to release

1) Nike Ja 1 Backyard BBQ (GS)

Nike Ja 1 Backyard BBQ (GS) (Image via Sole Retriever)

Launching on December 1, the Nike Ja 1 Backyard BBQ (GS) comes in a vibrant Blue Joy/White-Geode Teal-Safety Orange colorway. These sneakers are priced at $102.

The Nike Ja 1 Backyard BBQ (GS) is ideal for informal events and sporting activities due to its distinct appearance and style. These Nike sneakers make no concessions in terms of comfort or elegance. Their distinct color palette distinguishes them as a striking addition to any footwear collection.

2) Nike Cortez DB Sydney Little

Nike Cortez DB, Sydney Little (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Nike Cortez DB Sydney Little, releasing on December 2, features a striking multi-color design.

They're a low-cost choice, with the sneakers costing only $90. This is the perfect footwear for individuals who want to combine retro and modern styles. These shoes are ideal for everyday wear, with a comfortable fit and timeless design, making them a must-have.

3) Nike Dunk High DB Macey Bodily

Nike Dunk High DB Macey Bodily (Image via Sole Retriever)

Also set to release on December 2, the Nike Dunk High DB Macey Bodily, priced at $125, showcases a bold Multi-Color palette. These high-tops are perfect for basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike, offering both superior ankle support and a striking aesthetic.

4) Nike Mac Attack SP Travis Scott Cactus Jack

Nike Mac Attack SP Travis Scott Cactus Jack (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Nike Mac Attack SP Travis Scott Cactus Jack, releasing on December 2, is priced at $120.

With a Light Smoke Grey/Black-White colorway, they're ideal for those who appreciate a more subdued yet stylish look. Following their sophisticated look, these Nike sneakers are perfect for casual outings and offer a comfortable fit for everyday wear.

5) Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG DB Hailey Leyva

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG DB Hailey Leyva (Image via Sole Retriever)

Another December 2 release, the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG DB Hailey Leyva, comes in a vibrant multi-color scheme and is priced at $150.

These Nike sneakers are a great choice for runners and casual wearers, offering both comfort and style with their classic Air Max cushioning and eye-catching design.

6) Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low GTX DB Garrett Amerson

Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low GTX DB Garrett Amerson (Image via Sole Retriever)

Set for release on December 2, the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low GTX DB Garrett Amerson, priced at $150, offers a rugged multi-color look.

Having a great outsole that provides traction, these Nike sneakers are ideal for outdoor adventurers, providing durability and support in various terrains.

7) Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Triple Black (2023)

Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Triple Black (2023) (Image via Sole Retriever)

Finally, the Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 Triple Black, releasing on December 12, is priced at $170.

Featuring a black/dark charcoal-metallic silver-black-sport royal-white colorway, these Nike sneakers are perfect for those seeking a sleek, versatile shoe that pairs well with any outfit.

8) Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 Christmas

Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 Christmas (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 Christmas, set to release on December 14, 2023, is a testament to Nike's commitment to combining festive flair with top-tier performance.

Priced at $170, these Nike sneakers stand out in design and functionality. The shoes are dressed in a captivating Violet Dust/Luminous Green-Purple Ink-Picante Red colorway. The sneakers are designed for those who take their athletic performance seriously, offering unparalleled support and comfort.

The eight upcoming Nike sneakers set to launch in December 2023 cater to a wide spectrum of tastes and requirements. The collection features a range of designs, from bold and vibrant to understated and classic, ensuring each pair has its own distinct appeal.

Ideal for athletes, casual wearers, and sneaker collectors, this array of Nike releases stands out as a noteworthy addition to any footwear collection. The combination of style, comfort, and functionality in these sneakers positions them as a premier choice for enhancing one's array of shoes.