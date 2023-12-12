Frederique Constant Highlife Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar Manufacture: Everything we know so far

The Frederique Constant Highlife Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar Manufacture marks a significant milestone in the world of luxury timepieces. This exclusive watch is a testament to Frederique Constant's commitment to excellence, combining modern design with traditional Swiss watchmaking. Released as part of the brand’s 35th anniversary celebrations, this timepiece is not just a watch but a piece of art.

Swiss watchmaker Frederique Constant, known for its elegant and sophisticated designs, has chosen New York’s iconic Fifth Avenue for its latest venture.

The opening of a new store at this prestigious location underscores the brand’s status in the luxury watch market. The store, part of Citizen Watch America’s first multi-brand store in the U.S., showcases an array of collections from the Citizen Group.

Set to be a highlight at Frederique Constant’s new boutique, the Frederique Constant Highlife Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar Manufacture is limited to just 88 pieces.

While the price remains undisclosed, the exclusivity and limited availability of this watch indicate it will be a coveted item among collectors and enthusiasts. Its anticipated release is a moment of excitement for watch aficionados worldwide.

Frederique Constant Highlife Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar Manufacture comes with 41-mm steel body

Frederique Constant Highlife Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar Manufacture (Image via Frederique Constant)

The Frederique Constant Highlife Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar Manufacture is encased in a 41-millimeter steel body, striking a perfect balance between robustness and elegance. The blue dial is a visual treat, symbolizing the collection’s modernity while honoring the classic elegance of a tourbillon complication.

Versatility is a key aspect of this watch. It comes with interchangeable straps—nubuck calfskin, steel, or rubber—each easily switchable without the need for tools. This feature allows the wearer to adapt the watch to different occasions and outfits with ease.

The dial’s layout is meticulously designed for clarity and elegance. It features month, date, and day indicators strategically positioned, along with a unique leap year display.

The tourbillon at 6 o’clock is not just functional but also a visual delight, showcasing the intricate escapement mechanism. The signature globe engraving of the Highlife collection, along with luminous hands and hour markers, adds to the dial’s allure.

Swiss craftsmanship at its finest

Frederique Constant Highlife Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar Manufacture (Image via Frederique Constant)

The heart of the Frederique Constant Highlife Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar Manufacture is the FC-975 Manufacture calibre. Visible through the sapphire caseback, this movement exemplifies Swiss craftsmanship.

It boasts circular-grained and Côtes de Genève finishes, a 38-hour power reserve, and 100 meters of water resistance. These features underscore the watch's functionality and durability, alongside its aesthetic appeal.

Frederique Constant’s legacy and the new boutique

Frederique Constant’s journey in watchmaking is marked by a passion for detail and a commitment to making luxury watches accessible. This 35th anniversary and the opening of the New York store are both a celebration of this legacy and a step towards a future of continued innovation and excellence.

The new store, designed by architect Ken Park, is a space that not only displays watches but also tells the story of the brands under Citizen Group. With plans for an archives and event space on the third floor, opening in 2024, Frederique Constant and its sister brands are set to offer a unique experience to visitors.

The Frederique Constant Highlife Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar Manufacture is a watch that embodies the essence of Swiss watchmaking—a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. Limited to just 88 pieces, this watch is not only a symbol of luxury but also of exclusivity. As the watch world awaits its release, the anticipation is palpable.

This timepiece is set to be a highlight in the collections of watch enthusiasts and a proud display at Frederique Constant’s new Fifth Avenue boutique. For those eager to own a piece of this exquisite craftsmanship, keeping an eye on the boutique’s updates is essential. This watch is not just a timekeeper; it’s a legacy on the wrist.