Bode x Nike announces launch of Nike Astrograbber sneaker and apparel collection

The Oregon-based sportswear label Nike recently joined forces with an American luxury brand, Bode, to release the reinterpreted versions, named Bode x Nike Astrograbber sneakers. The duo recreated this vintage football-friendly sneaker model in two new “Light Cream and Black” and “Black and Coconut Milk” variations. These sneaker colorways will be accompanied by a selection of co-designed apparel capsule.

As per Nike’s newsroom, the Bode x Nike Astrograbber sneaker and apparel collection is all set to make its debut on April 18, 2024, via the online stores of Bode, alongside its connected retailers.

Following this, the collection will be offered for purchase via Nike’s SNKRS app from May 1 onwards. The collaborative Nike Astrograbber sneaker colorways will be marked with a selling price label of $160 per pair.

Bode x Nike Astrograbber SP Collection offers two colorways

Bode has caused quite a stir in the world of menswear by incorporating traditionally feminine techniques like quilting and mending into their ideas. After launching her namesake label in 2016, Emily Adams Bode Aujla has become widely recognized thanks to her numerous accolades and the support of influential fashion and beauty bloggers.

Now Emily Bode is expanding her business beyond clothing by teaming up with sportswear behemoth Nike for a line of shoes and clothes.

In response to the most recent partnership, designer and Bode founder Emily Bode Aujla stated:

“The Bode Rec. design ethos explores the evolution of athletic wear and character-building through the lens of American institutional sports and competition, with the aim to reshape how we understand our collective cultural heritage. That intent shines through in this first Bode Rec. line and Nike collaboration.”

Eight different garment types were created by the collaborating labels for this collection. These included thermals, track jackets, pinnies, dickies, jerseys, woven shorts, pants, and a revamped Nike Astrograbber sneaker.

The two brands will create Bode Rec. and Nike Clubhouses in New York City, Paris, and Tokyo this April and May to accompany the collection and promote the convergence of sport and recreation.

The model's simple mesh/ suede upper and waffle rubber outsole were originally introduced in 1976 for use on grass football fields. This partnership is the first time the shape has been seen on store shelves in nearly 50 years. The Jordan Brand did pay tribute to the model in 2020 with the mass-market release of the Air Jordan 1 Low Astrograbber.

First up in the Bode x Nike Astrograbber is a sleek Black Coconut Milk color palette. The uppers are black leather and are complemented with coconut milk touches on the Swoosh, laces, tongue tag, and sockliner. The tongue tag prominently features the Bode insignia in a vintage script, with a bronze-hued lace charm below. The design is completed with a sole section that is blacked out and features a waffle pattern.

In the second variant, the Bode x Nike Astrograbber SP Natural, you can find a nude aesthetic with a woven mesh top in a natural shade. The black accents come from the marking on the tongue tag and the Swoosh on the sidewalls. In a delicate cream color scheme, the remaining portion of the sneaker echoes the top.

The description of this collaborative Bode x Nike Astrograbber sneakers on the SNKRS site reads:

“Nike and Bode join forces for the first time to revive the Astrograbber, our iconic football shoe from '74. Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to better grip the turf on American football fields. Bode's take mixes premium leather, suede, canvas and woven textiles, upgrading the gridiron classic to modern status symbol.”

Set your reminders for the upcoming Bode x Nike Astrograbber sneaker and apparel collection that will be accessible in the coming weeks.

