Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Artisanal Red basketball shoes: Features explored

Nike and Michael Jordan’s co-operated Jumpman label is now preparing to launch another colorway of its Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model. This time, the silhouette will be dressed in an “Artisanal Red” colorway and be covered in White/Team Red hues.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Artisanal Red shoes are expected to hit marketplaces on April 27, 2024. These high-top shoes will be accessible for purchase via the online sites of the Nike SNKRS app. They will be offered in multiple sizing options for fans of all ages, including adults, older kids, younger kids, and toddlers.

These sizes will be marked with selling price labels of $180, $140, $85, and $70, respectively.

Features of the Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Artisanal Red basketball shoes

A new hue of the Air Jordan 1 High is going to make its debut in the sneaker industry during the summer of 2024. Keeping loyal to the original releases of the model, this new AJ 1 High version in "Artisanal Red" comes in colorblocking that is evocative of the AJ 1 High 85 Black White color configuration.

The shoe is characterized by a stylish combination of white and team red. Perforations are included in the toe box so as to ensure that the shoe is breathable and comfortable. Additionally, the mesh tongues along with the inner lining have been designed to create a snug fit.

White is used for the base, toe box, collar sections, and tongue flaps, while Team Red toppings are used for the eyestay, toe top, heel counter, ankle flaps, inner padding, and "Nike Air" marking on the tongue tags. The White Wings emblem as well as the midsole on top of the dramatic Team Red rubber outer sole unit are the finishing touches to this silhouette.

The description of these sneakers on the SNKRS sites reads:

“With the court as MJ's canvas, his unmatched artistry on the hardwood cemented him as the most skilled hooper in the trade. It's all thanks to his mind-bending genius in the air and unrivaled ability to finish each masterpiece with flair and charisma.”

It further continues:

“MJ's brilliance is reflected in this "Artisanal Red" edition of the AJ1 High. Like his famed fadeaway jumper and smooth attitude to match, this clean colorway delivers timeless style that's worthy of its own exhibition. Go ahead, find your canvas and honor the legacy.”

Those interested in buying the Air Jordan 1 High OG Artisanal Red sneakers are advised to keep an eye on Nike’s SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arrival of these pairs.

In addition to the Artisanal Red iteration, Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 1 High shoe will also be offered in the “Green Glow” colorway in the coming weeks. These shoes will be offered in adult and grade school sizes with $180 and $140 price tags, respectively. They will also be offered via the Nike SNKRS app.

