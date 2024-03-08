7 Rarest Air Jordan sneakers every sneakerhead should know about

Since their debut in 1984 as an exclusive Michael Jordan shoe, Air Jordan sneakers have become one of the world's most collectible items. Famous individuals, athletes, and influencers who were early adopters of the "sneakerhead" culture are still obsessed with finding the newest colorways and limited-edition shoes.

Rare limited edition pairs of Air Jordan sneakers have been made accessible to the public, in addition to the special editions that the brand has consistently offered to players and celebrities worldwide.

Jordanheads and other sneaker enthusiasts willing to know more about the rarest Air Jordan sneakers should scroll down, as here's a rundown of seven of them.

More details about the rarest Air Jordan sneakers so far

1) Dave White x AJ 1 ‘WINGS for the Future’

Originally, in February of 2011, Jordan Brand collaborated with UK artist Dave White for a unique Air Jordan 1 makeover. The plan was to auction off 23 pairs of the AJ1s for a good cause.

Over $23,000 was raised for the Jordan Brand WINGS For The Future charity during the auction for these highly desirable sneakers, which featured a gold-tipped USA-inspired hue.

The universal appeal of Air Jordans has grown in line with the intrinsic worth of these rare pairs, of which there are just 23. Consequently, on resale platforms like StockX, these shoes are currently going for as much as $18,000.

2) Air Jordan 2 'Eminem'

These Jordan 2 Retros were an exceptionally rare edition designed for Eminem. They paid homage to the rapper's The Way I Am song and the book of the same name.

Taking design cues from the rapper's native Detroit, the Jordan 2 Retro 'Eminem' boasts a rough side wall design, a light grey suede top with perforations for ventilation, and a heel counter for more flair. Ankle and mudguard graphics in red and white resemble Eminem's song lyrics on the footwear.

With an astute reference to the Detroit area code, just 313 pairs were released for sale, each priced at $110. These shoes are selling for over $5,000 on resale platforms like StockX, owing to their limited supply.

3) Air Jordan 9 'Bin 23'

In 2010, the Jumpman label offered this shoe at a retail price of $175. On the secondary market, this pair is currently selling for over $1,000.

The Jordan 9 Retro Premio 'Bin23,' a premium model with a global limited run of 1,331 pairs, has a white leather top and collar with a metallic gold nubuck topping. The midsole, eyelets, and tongue tag maintain the metallic gold details, while the lateral collar bears a Bin23 stamp with a red faux wax seal.

4) Air Jordan 10 'Grimm'

In 2016, Nike and the Doernbecher Children's Hospital hosted the Grimm Gala, a charity event centered around the NBC series Grimm, which took place in Portland, Oregon, the hometown of the sportswear brand's founder.

The Grimmster Endowment was the beneficiary of the auction, which included four sets of black Jordan 10s and four pairs of white shoes for ladies. Also, Tinker Hatfield, the designer, and Michael Jordan himself each autographed a single pair in each colorway.

5) Air Jordan 31 ‘Gold’

Limited edition 2017 Jordan 31 Golds were available only at Jordan Brand's 221 Chartres St. store in New Orleans.

These All-Star-themed Air Jordan 31s were a perfect complement to the Air Jordan Gold Collection. This pair featured a crisp white outsole, a stitched Nike Swoosh, a Wings emblem, and a lustrous gold outer with white accents on the liner as well as the midsole.

The secondary market (platforms like StockX) currently sells the pair for astronomical prices—$2,500 or more—despite an initial price of $500.

6) Eminem x Carhartt x AJ 4 “Black Chrome”

The Jordan Brand collaborated with legendary workwear company Carhartt and celebrated artist Eminem in 2015 to release the Jordan 4 "Black Chrome."

Originally made as gifts for the rapper's loved ones, ten more pairs were made to be auctioned off on eBay to raise money for the Marshall Mathers Foundation. The Community Music School at Michigan State University was able to enroll local students with the help of $227,000 raised at the auction.

The top is crafted from durable Carhartt canvas, and the sneaker showcases motifs inspired by Eminem and Shady Records, such as the rapper's signature hockey mask and the reversed "E" emblem on the heel.

Currently, these rarest Jordan sneakers are selling for around $21,000 on Sotheby’s website.

7) Air Jordan 1 ‘Craig Sager’

This AJ 1 is completely one-of-a-kind, just like reporter Craig Sager's daring and unconventional sense of style. The upper portion of the shoe features a jumbled but fashionable combination of plaid, pinstripes, broad stripes, and houndstooth.

The fact that the midsoles of these Nike shoes are yellow and blue should give you a clue that these aren't your average pair. The words "SAGER VISION" are etched into the see-through sole of the shoe when you lift your foot for a second.

Unique as they are, the sneaker was made in a limited edition of just two pairs; DJ Khaled and Sager were the lucky recipients, as Khaled himself confirmed on Twitter.

These are some of the rarest Air Jordan sneakers that have been designed by the Jumpman label over the years. Although the brand has released a plethora of limited-edition sneakers in previous years, not every single one has achieved the level of fame and fortune enjoyed by the pairs mentioned above.