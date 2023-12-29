7 best sneakers sold at the Sotheby’s Emergence Auction 2023

Sotheby's is a British broker company for fine art, collectibles, and jewelry. They held the Emergence auction on December 18, 2023, where some of the world's most sought-after collectibles and sneakers were up for bid.

The auction was focused on the theme of rediscovery. The Emergence auction revealed rare Nike artifacts, unreleased samples of classic sneakers, and signed, never-before-seen items.

The Sotheby's auction featured more than 96 items, which included Geof Hollister's Nike 1 car plate, Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker silhouettes, a Nike stained glass mirror, and the Nike SB brander light, among others. The prices of the items sold ranged from 50,800 for the Eminem-signed Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro Eminem to 1270 US dollars for the SB-branded light.

Best sneakers auctioned off at the Sotheby's Emergence auction

1. The Nike Air Force 1 07 'OVO Black'

The Nike Air Force 1 07 'OVO Black' (Image via Sotheby's)

These black sneakers are the product of Nike and the OVO label's collaboration in 2019. The sneakers are reiterations of the coveted Air Force 1 silhouette.

The silhouette features a gorgeous black upper accented by hints of gold on the swoosh, heel, tongue, and OVO's iconic owl design. The sneakers were sold for 2,159 US dollars.

2. Nike SB Dunk Low "Hunter V2"

The Nike SB Dunk Low "Hunter V2" (Image via Sotheby's)

Reese Forbes was a pro skater in the early 2000s. He teamed up with Nike to create the Nike SB.

These sneakers are part of Reese Forbes' greatest designs, featuring an upper crafted from burlap material, accented by camouflage and floral patterns, complemented by bright orange accents and rough and artistic stitching. They were sold for 6,985 US dollars.

3. The Adidas Kobe 2 'USA Flag'

The Adidas Kobe 2 'USA Flag' (Image via Sotheby's)

These colorful sneakers are the second line of the iconic Kobe Bryant basketball sneakers. The shoes are dressed in a three-panel upper featuring red, blue, and white designs, paying homage to the American flag. The insoles also feature a silhouette of Kobe Bryant's head. The sneakers were sold for 8,255 US dollars.

4. Louis Vuitton LV trainer signed by Virgil Abloh

The Louis Vuitton LV trainer signed by Virgil Abloh (Image via Sotheby's)

These multicolor sneakers are some of Virgil Abloh's most appreciated sneaker silhouettes to date. These sneakers were designed during Virgil's tenure as the men's artistic director for Louis Vuitton.

The sneakers are dressed in bold green and yellow, paying homage to the Sunshine State of Florida. They sold for 9,525 US dollars.

5. Lewis Hamilton worn and Virgil Abloh signed Offwhite 'Out of Office'

The Lewis Hamilton worn and Virgil Abloh signed Offwhite 'Out of Office' (Image via Sotheby's)

These impressive sneakers designed by the late Virgil Abloh were worn by Lewis Hamilton, one of Formula 1's most iconic drivers. The shoes are dressed in white and blue. The right shoe features Virgil's signature, while the left has Lewis' name inscribed on it. These iconic kicks sold for 10,160 US dollars.

6. Nike SB Dunk Low OGQS Supreme Swoosh

The Nike SB Dunk Low OGQS Supreme Swoosh (Image via Sotheby's)

This gorgeous silhouette featuring crocodile-embossed leather was released in 2021 as part of Nike and Supreme's collaborative effort on the Nike SB Dunk High silhouette.

Although other colorways were released to the public, these specific colorways of purple, white, and yellow were held back. The sneakers sold for 17,780 US dollars.

7. The Eminem signed Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro Eminem' Encore' 2005

The Eminem signed Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro Eminem' Encore' 2005 (Image via Sotheby's)

These retro sneakers are considered one of the most elusive Air Jordan 4s ever released. The Air Jordan silhouette was designed by Tinker Hatfield in the 80s, sparking a revolution in the sneaker industry and heralding many collaborations among celebrities.

Eminem was one of the celebrities who joined the Air Jordan train. He partnered with the brand to release a rare blue, red, and black colorway of the Air Jordan 4 dubbed 'Encore' as a tribute to his then-released album. The sneakers feature Eminem's signature and were sold for 50,800 US dollars.

The Sotheby's Emergence auction showcased some of the most sought-after sneaker silhouettes in history. Congratulations to those who got their hands on the historic pairs.