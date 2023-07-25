Recently, the current Nike CEO, John Donahoe, made it official that Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers will land on Nike shelves again. This particular model was freshly released in 2009 and the relaunch of this sneaker will be in the summer of 2024.

NiceKicks updated a post telling the relaunch of Kobe Bryant's Nike Air Force 1 sneaker on July 22 and the comment box immediately overflowed with fans reactions, mostly included hurtful comments.

One of them firmly said " Drop them in 20NEVER" which is the sheer manifestation of their frustration and anger.

When one shows frustration and urges to release it in 20Never (sarcastic version of 2024) others drop the comment as " We don't need these". These satirical comments clearly intend that fans reject this re launches.

Kobe fans outbursted with Kobe Bryant x Nike air force 1 low sneaker and condemn Nike and Kobe's widow

The Black Mamba and Nike relationship began in 2003, the year Micheal Jordan retired. The bond between the basketball legend and Beaverton sportswear giant was established on a solid note.

However, in 2020, the shocking death of Kobe and his daughter shook his fans. Nike's 'Forever' farewell message on Twitter amplified the emotions among fans. For Kobe fans, the Nike and Black Mamba collaboration ended on that day, and relaunching the Kobe brands was expected a positive response from fans which shows in opposite.

The contract between these two ended in 2021, a year later of the legend's death. But Nike wanted to launch Mambacita to give a tribute to Giggi, Kobe's daughter. Vanessa, the wife of Kobe wrote on Instagram,

"Nike has NOT sent any of these pairs to me and my girls. I do not know how someone else has their hands on shoes I designed in honor of my daughter, Gigi and we don't. I hope these shoes did not get sold."

However, with Kobe's relaunching news in 2023, Vanessa Bryant seemed pretty exhausting,

"I am so proud that my husband's shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remains so desired by his fans around the world. With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike product for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation."

However, fans do not seem very supportive of Kobe Bryant's Yellow and Purple shoes. They equally condemn his widow and Nike for launching program the sneaker. According to some of them, Nike must stop using the Kobe name for their campaigning. One commented " Both Dead " which signifies that the sneaker does not carry any value now.

Some fans do not like the idea of the iterations in the same yellow and purple hues. This iteration seems the copied version to some fans where some are just not happy with the idea of using Kobe's name to make money.

Among all the angry outbursts, some Kobe fans still have a special place in their heart for the legend but this iteration of the same sneakers do not entertain them. They upfront called it 'Ugly'.

However, among all the sarcasm, frustration, and anger, some die-hard fans are happy and love the idea of the relaunch. Through their heartwarming comments, they show love and respect for the legend and some want to continue Kobe Bryant's legacy to the next generation.

No matter how loving comments are posted on social media, the anger, and sarcastic comments show a firm rejection of Kobe Bryant and the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker, which is set to launch in 2024.