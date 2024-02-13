Air Jordan 9 Golf “White Black” sneakers: Everything we know so far

As an innovative low-top golf option, Nike’s Jumpman label presents the Air Jordan 9 Golf OG "White/Black" for this season of 2024. Golfers have the opportunity to improve their game while being able to show off their signature Air Jordan style thanks to the seamless integration of style and utility. As the name suggests, these shoes will be decked in white and black makeup with red accents all over.

The Air Jordan 9 Golf “White Black” iteration is anticipated to make its appearance in the sneaker market on February 23, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and Sole Retriever.

Reportedly, these golf-friendly sneakers will be available at Nike's online and offline stores, as well as a few other Jordan Brand and Nike Golf locations. Men's size has a retail price of $230.

More details about the Air Jordan 9 Golf White Black shoes

Closer look at the shoe (Image via YouTube/@sneakerupdate)

With the debut of the Air Jordan 9, Jordan Brand made its move from the basketball court to the outfield in 2016. Incorporating the Nike TW 13 tooling, the Air Jordan 9 Golf is a special edition of Tinker Hatfield's famed design that has been adapted specifically for golfers.

After six years, the AJ 9 Golf has made a comeback, this time with some modifications.

The Air Jordan 9 Golf comes in the original palette of white, true red, and black. This particular AJ 9 Golf features a predominantly white leather top, with black highlights and red trim.

The color positioning of this shoe is comparable to that of its basketball siblings. Nubuck leather has been swapped with glossy leather for the mudguard, which was previously made of nubuck.

Take a look at the heels and tongues (Image via YouTube/@sneakerupdate)

In the same manner as past versions, the Air J 9 Golf is offered in a low-top silhouette. A redesigned, golf-tooled sole that features detachable spikes for added stability and traction is the final component of the 2024 version of the shoe.

Be on the lookout for the new Air Jordan 9 Golf White Black rendition that will supposedly arrive in the next few days. Golf enthusiasts and other Jordanheads are advised to stay in touch with the Nike site for timely alerts on their arrival.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE