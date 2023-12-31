Air Jordan 9 “Olive” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike’s Jordan Brand is already preparing its roster for the holiday season of 2024, and the recently emerged Air Jordan 9 “Olive” rendition will be a fresh addition to its list. This colorway will be decked in a Black/Light Olive-Varsity Red color scheme.

The Air Jordan 9 “Olive” sneakers are expected to be re-released sometime around the holiday season of 2024, as per the initial reports from popular Jordan Brand insiders: Zsneakerheadz and SneakerFiles. These pairs are anticipated to be offered via the digital as well as physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected sellers.

Air Jordan 9 “Olive” shoes are contrasted with bold black hues

Take a closer look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The Air Jordan 9 "Olive" is making a reappearance for the fourth time next Christmas season in 2024, ensuring commitment to its original aesthetic. The ninth shoe model by Michael Jordan initially went on sale in 1993 and has drawn a lot of buzz since then.

Although the color scheme was available for purchase during Michael Jordan's retirement from the National Basketball Association (NBA), he never wore it on the court. Additionally, during his stint with the Barons, a cleated variation was introduced to the public.

A color scheme consisting of black, light olive, and varsity red is featured in the current version. Olive suede reinforcements on the mudguards, which continue down to the ankle as well as heels, provide a smooth combination with the black leather top, which is enriched with vents for optimal breathability.

The tongue labeling, the globe design on the heel tabs, in addition to the Jumpman logo on both the midsole and the outer sole unit are all given a splash of varsity red hues. The lining, the midsole, and the rubber outer sole unit all include black accents, which serve as the final touch.

If one looks at Jordan's heritage, Air Jordan 9 is up there with its best designs. It was the first shoe to be released in the basketball industry following Michael Jordan's original departure from the NBA in 1993, and it had a globe motif to represent his impact no matter where he was.

Further, the shoes' one-of-a-kind outsole displayed various signs and messages in multiple languages.

On the official website of Jordan Brand, the following information is provided regarding the history and genesis of the Jordan Brand name-sake ninth footwear:

“After three consecutive years as the league's champion, MJ left the hardwood - his first of three total retirements. But his hiatus from one game didn't hinder his athletic vision. Jordan took to the baseball diamond instead, playing a single season in the minor leagues.”

It further reads:

“Neither did this professional pivot stop the release of the Air Jordan IX. His status as an international icon inspired a multilingual homage to his attributes on the sole, including words like independence, freedom, athletic, and force.”

Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 9 "Olive" footwear, which will be available for purchase in the following year. Sneaker enthusiasts, including those who are followers of Jordans, are encouraged to download the SNKRS app or remain tuned to Nike's website to receive regular updates regarding the debut of these sneakers.