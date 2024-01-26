Air Jordan 1 High Retro Dusted Clay sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 High Retro Dusted Clay shoes recently emerged online as another sneaker addition to the Jordan Brand 2024 women’s exclusive roster. The AJ1 High shoe will be entirely decked out in a Dusted Clay/Cacao Wow-Burnt Sunrise palette.

The Air Jordan 1 High Retro Dusted Clay colorway is expected to hit the footwear market on March 6, as per preliminary reports. Note that official confirmation of this release date is pending for now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be available for purchase via Nike, the SNKRS app, and at certain Jordan Brand retail locations. The shoe will be sold at a retail price of $200 and will be available in women's sizes.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 High Retro Dusted Clay sneakers

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High sneaker (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

Recently, there has been an apparent wave of Air Jordan 1 Highs released by the Jumpman label. It has resulted in some legendary hues, such as the Reimagined Royals, being pleasantly overlooked and gracing the shelves of retailers.

It is possible that the buzz surrounding the Jordan 1 High is not as overwhelming as it once was. Nevertheless, the soon-to-be-released Dusted Clay rendition is ready to revive enthusiasm by exhibiting a palette as well as craftsmanship that has the potential to distinguish itself apart even in the packed marketplace of the Jordan 1 shoe.

Given Jordan Brand's dedication to superior quality and stylish design, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Dusted Clay is a shoe that reflects this commitment.

The top of the shoe is made of opulent suede, and the mudguard, eyestays, collar area, and Swoosh are all decorated in a perfect combination of brown hues. To create a polished contrast, the collar area topping and heel cover have been nicely clothed in a light dusty clay hue.

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues of the shoes (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

Dressed in a simple sail shade, the foundation of the shoe, which includes the toe top, tongue flap, and midfoot area, is accented with laces that are the same color. This particular set stands out due to its unique packaging, which consists of a clean grey box and an extra dust bag for storage purposes.

Additionally, the pair features a suede Nike Air hang tag. The sail midsole along with the powdered clay rubber outer sole unit completes the design of this AJ1.

Here is how Jordan Brand celebrates the AJ1 model's origins:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High “Dusted Clay” sneakers that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Jordan enthusiasts and other curious shoppers can stay in touch with the Nike site or register on the SNKRS app for regular alerts on their arrival.

