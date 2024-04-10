"Star Boy”: Fans swoon over Aurélien Tchouaméni's look for the latest Nike football campaign 

On April 7, 2024, Nike unveiled its latest campaign in collaboration with Aurélien Tchouaméni. The French footballer recently appeared in the brand’s campaign wearing their highly rated Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite football cleats.

Aurélien Tchouaméni’s donned Nike Phantom Luna football cleats in the latest campaign

For the latest shoot, the player sported a full-sleeved, front-zip black and golden tee along with matching shorts. Aurélien finished off his look with the stylish Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite football cleats.

The caption of the campaign images on Instagram read:

“Aurélien Tchouaméni expresses his Phantom Precision anytime anywhere. Whether it's with his technical abilities or forward thinking on the pitch.”

The Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite football cleats worn by Aurélien Tchouaméni are decked in a White/Metallic Gold Coin/Black. With their sticky surface, the Nike Gripknit of these cleats offers superior ball control. It adapts to the player’s foot's unique shape and provides superior traction in all weather.

For even more precise cleat-to-ball strikes, the micro-molding texture and grip knit work together to shape the shoe to the wearer’s foot. The Nike Cyclone 360 traction pattern enhances flexibility and confidence, allowing the player to make faster and more confident cutbacks.

Here's a closer look at the football cleats (Image via Nike)

The broad touch surface provided by the asymmetric lacing is ideal for dribbling, passing, and scoring. Athletes with flatter or higher arches can now find the perfect shoe with more midfoot adjustment thanks to a repositioned lacing design.

The asymmetrical Flyknit cuff material achieves ankle support and form. The subtle ribs on the cuff make it possible to trap and pass the ball further up the ankle.

These pairs are currently available for purchase via Nike's online stores. They are marked with a retail price tag of $285 but are presently being sold at a discounted price of $239.97. There are options for men's and women's sizes. While the sizes for the former range from US3 to US13, the latter are purchasable from US4.5 to US14.5.

Besides Aurélien Tchouaméni, many other football players have appeared in Nike campaigns recently. Popular players, including Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, Kylian Mbappe, and Bruno Fernandes, were featured in the recent Nike videos.