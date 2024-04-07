“I felt like i was watching a movie”: Fans swoon over Kylian Mbappe’s appearance in Oakley campaign

On April 5, 2024, Oakley launched another campaign with football sensation Kylian Mbappe, introducing the latest addition of Latch Panel. Taking inspiration from the Paris Saint-Germain footballer, the Latch panel is crafted to improve focus.

The campaign was picturized in a sparkling imaginary realm filled with butterflies and purple thunderstorms. In this short clip, Kylian Mbappe closed his eyes with his hands during the heavy thunderstorm while he got the Oakley Latch sunglasses with shield lenses.

Once the campaign came to the internet, it took no time to garner fans' eyeballs. Fans became thrilled to see the cinematic campaign and expressed their excitement towards the campaign

A fan on Instagram remarked that watching the campaign felt like watching a movie.

Fans love the Mbappe and Oakley campaign (Image via Instagram/@Oakley)

Fans seemed pleased seeing their football icon at the campaign where he showed his acting skillset. Some followers have appreciated Kylian Mbappe for his acting prowess, even labeling him a better actor than Rock and D'caprio. Some have said that he is the best at everything, while a fan called him the new Messi.

More details on the Kylian Mbappe's Oakley campaign

When it comes to the game, Mbappe has a sharp focus, discarding any noise. Taking inspiration from this concept, Oakley launched several sunglasses that help to focus.

In the new Latch Panel series, the sunglasses are designed with a side shield, accompanied by Prism lenses. The brand introduces the sunglasses as,

"Experience urban sophistication and athletic excellence with the Oakley Latch Panel. Combining sport and street style, it features Shield Lenses, Removable Side Shields, and Prizm™ Lens Technology for unrivaled clarity. The full-rim design with a bold statement Latch™ hinge redefines eyewear storage. Slide on the removable side shields for focused vision, and thin temples ensure a snug fit under any hat."

It continues,

"With a removable leash for security, embark on versatile adventures with confidence. Elevate your visual experience with Prizm™ Lens Technology and stand out in any setting. Choose Oakley Latch Panel for unparalleled style and performance."

The campaign from Oakley for the Latch panel is another reminder to stay focused, akin to Kylian Mbappe. At the end of the campaign, the footballer told viewers to focus on what matters. "Zone in" became the phrase for the campaign, and the sunglasses are in stores and are retailing for $210. The Latch panel Team USA costs $230.