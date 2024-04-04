Real Madrid to let Kylian Mbappe pick date of deal announcement but set one condition - Reports

Spanish news publication Marca has reported (via RMC Sport) that Real Madrid will allow Kylian Mbappe to announce the date of his joining as long as it is done before Euro 2024.

The UEFA Euro 2024 is set to begin on June 14, with the UEFA Champions League ending on June 1. With Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) still alive in the competition, Mbappe might continue to represent the Ligue 1 giants till the beginning of June. Hence, the French superstar could have to pick a date between June 2 to13 to announce his Madrid signing, if Marca'sr reports are correct.

Here's the tweet by RMC Sport on X:

Expand Tweet

On February 15, 2024, Kylian Mbappe announced his decision to leave PSG at the end of his contract this summer. The club's official communication released a statement, a part of which read (via Managing Madrid):

“The club confirms that Kylian Mbappé has communicated his decision to leave PSG at the end of the season."

Kylian Mbappe backed to join Real Madrid by Ander Herrera

Mbappe's former PSG teammate Ander Herrera, who has also played for Manchester United, backed the idea of the French forward joining Real Madrid.

Speaking to El Chiringuito, Herrera said:

"Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid next season? Yes, of course. I think their paths would have crossed sooner or later. It's inevitable that Kylian ends up at the best club in the history of football. I played at United, PSG... but you can't deny the obvious. The best players in the history have to be at the most successful club in the history, Real Madrid."

Mbappe has registered 251 goals and 106 assists in 299 games for PSG. He joined the Ligue 1 giants in 2017 from AS Monaco on a loan deal. His transfer was made permanent the next season, when PSG reportedly paid a fee of €180m.

Poll : Is Kylian Mbappe making the right decision by joining Real Madrid? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion