“Absolutely stunning”: Fans swoon over NewJeans Danielle’s latest magazine pictorial

Australian-South Korean singer NewJeans Danielle was spotted in a photoshoot with WKorea magazine. In the latest photoshoot, featured in the digital version of the magazine's April 2024 issue, the singer was seen wearing ensembles from Celine.

Danielle was wearing outfits from Celine's Tomboy collection and exuded a Y2K vibe with her straight-fit denim jeans. She paired it with a white baby t-shirt and a black leather jacket, which gave off a casual punk fashion vibe.

Celine, a French fashion label, announced Danielle as their global ambassador over the social media platform X. The fashion label called her the global representative of Celine while they also posted one of her black and white images.

WKorea unveiled its April 2024 issue on April 1, 2024, and it featured NewJeans Danielle. The photos were clicked by Peter Ash Lee and some of the snaps and clips of the singer were posted on social media by the magazine. Soon the comments section of the post was flooded with comments from fans, who seemed to love the idol's pictures.

A follower named @rm.instgrm remarked,

@rm.instgrm remarked on NewJeans Danielle's WKorea photoshoot " Absolutely stunning" ( Image via @Wkorea/ Instagram)

While some fans appreciated her poses, others seemingly swooned over her beauty, with many calling her "perfect" and "majestic." Many fans said that Danielle was their "favorite girl" and others called her an "icon" and that she slayed the shoot.

Netizens love the images of NewJeans Danielle's new magazine shoot ( Image via @WKorea/Instagram)

More details of the WKorea photoshoot of NewJeans Danielle

In the photoshoot, Danielle wore outfits from Celine's Tomboy collection that had pieces that resembled the Y2K fashion. These included denim and leather jackets, which showed off the idol's fashion preferences.

She also wore a tan-hued slip dress, layered with a grey pinstriped blazer. Danielle's hair was styled to flow in a wavy black mane around her face and her makeup was kept very subtle.

She also embraced a "Celine Paris" black crop tee shirt with white fonts, paired it blue denim and a black tweed jacket. In her ensemble collection, a black furry jacket was spotted too, which was paired with denim shorts.

For the formal outfits, Danielle wore a powder blue striped shirt with leather pants, blending the formal and edgy flairs. The blazer in a neutral shade was layered on top of it, complementing the overall ensemble.

NewJeans' Danielle is the newly announced global ambassador of Celine and she joined BTS member V and BLACKPINK's Lisa as the ambassadors.

All the pictures from the recent photoshoot are available on the digital cover of WKorea's April 2024 cover.

