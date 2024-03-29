What is Lili Reinhart’s Armani Beauty makeup regime? Products explored 

Lili Reinhart, known for her role in Riverdale, recently graced the Armani Beauty event alongside other Hollywood A-listers such as Hailey Bailey, Victoria Monet, and Sarah Hyland. The actress was caught during her makeup by Bustle's writer Olivia Rose Rushing, allowing the writer to witness the preparation of her new glam-up look.

Lili Reinhart shared with Bustle that she ordered food before the event as fast food makes her calm. On March 22, 2024, the actress took bites of chicken nuggets along with baked potatoes and chocolate frosty before rushing to the event. Her makeup artist, Cedric Jolivet, chose two lip shades from Armani Beauty for that night, giving the actress a subtle look.

As a brand ambassador for Armani Beauty, Lili Reinhart completed her ensemble with a stylish black suit from the same brand, showcasing her impeccable taste and sharing insights into her makeup routine for the event.

What are the Armani Beauty products Lili Reinhart uses during her makeup routine?

For Armani Beauty's lip gloss launch, Lili Reinhart opted for a simple and less time-consuming makeup routine curated by makeup artist Cedric Jolivet. Beginning with the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, the base was perfected using the Silk Perfect Glow Flawless foundation.

To create the sophisticated touch, Lili Reinhart avoided the overdo and finished the whole makeup with mascara, eye tint, blush, and lip gloss. All products are from Armani Beauty. Here is the list of all the products Lili Reinhart used for the event:

1) Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer

The Luminous Slik primer is renowned for its hydrating effects, blurring out imperfections, and making a smooth canvas for further processing. Additionally, it enhances radiance and glow, offering a glamorous look.

Formulated with glycerine, this silk primer is available at the Armani Beauty store with a price tag of $46.

2) Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation

The Armani Beauty silk foundation is a liquid-based formula that provides medium coverage. Infused with micro-fil technology, this foundation offers seamless blending, while continuous use enhances the skin's natural radiance.

Lili Reinhart opted for shade 4 light golden, which is available at the store for $69.

3) Armani Beauty Eye Tint Long Lasting Liquid Eye Shadow

Armani Beauty's long-lasting eye tint is one of the top-selling products, renowned for its high pigmentation with shimmery effects. Its water and cream-based formula ensures seamless blending, while its multi-purpose applicator can be used for eye shadow or liner.

Priced at $38, this eye tint is available for purchase at the Armani Beauty store.

4) Armani Beauty Eyes to Kill Classico Mascara

The Eyes to Kill Classico mascara from the brand has well-defined bristles that enhance the volume of the eyes. Its cream formula helps to blend well with the lashes.

Priced at $35, this mascara is available for purchase at the Armani Beauty store.

5) Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush

The silk glow blush incorporates filler technology, providing a subtle color on the checks. Available in different shades, the blush is formulated with reflecting pigments, making it a coveted product from the brand.

The blush is available at the store for $39.

6) Armani Beauty Prisma Glass Lip Gloss

The Prisma Glass lip gloss is one of Lili's favorite makeup products, keeping them in her purse for touch-ups. The glosses are formulated with squalane oil, which keeps the moisture for a long time.

With crystal transparency, this gloss can be found at the store for $38.

As the ambassador of Armani Beauty, Lili Reinhart loves to keep a subtle look, opting for minimal products to achieve a naturally radiant look.