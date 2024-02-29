Riverdale cast poses for the latest Armani Beauty campaign, fans applaud: “IN LOVE WITH EVERYONE” 

Armani Beauty surprised fans of the Riverdale cast with a campaign featuring Lili Reinhart alongside Camila Mendes, who played Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, respectively. While the series ended after seven seasons, Armani Beauty's campaign brought together Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes for the brand's GEN A campaign.

Armani Beauty's GEN A campaign features the Riverdale stars alongside Michael Evans Behling, Christopher Briney, Chase Stokes, and Isabela Merced posing on the beach and in a house with Armani Beauty products.

Fans of Riverdale were ecstatic to see the two actresses together for a beauty campaign. They took to the Armani Beauty campaign Instagram post of Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart to shower their love on the same:

Fans ecstatic to see Riverdale cast in the Armani Beauty campaign (Image via Instagram/ @lilireinhart)

Fans praise Armani Beauty's GEN A campaign featuring Riverdale cast

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Lili Reinhart commented on collaborating with Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes, stating:

"Just to get to have experiences outside the confines of Riverdale is always just really nice, and it's a privilege to get to do that with her."

She continued:

"And I hope to get to continue to work with her in the future outside of the show, because we are friends in real life."

Both members of the Riverdale cast posted a carousel from the Armani Beauty GEN A campaign sporting subtle makeup looks. While Lili Reinhart has a subtle base makeup with volumized lashes and a rose pink lip shade paired with her natural wavy hair, Camila Mendes is seen with a subtle base makeup paired with a glossy lip shade.

In her interview with PEOPLE, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart stated that the Armani Beauty shoot was fun since they got to shoot on the beach. She also shared that the GEN A members had multiple bonding moments during the shoot.

Armani Beauty's GEN A Collective is the brand's next generation of beauty enthusiasts representing authenticity, individuality, and simplicity. Comprising names like Johnathan Daviss, Chase Stokes, and members of the Riverdale cast, GEN A was amalgamated when some members were introduced to the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation by their makeup artist, while some connected with an Armani scent as their first designer fragrance.

Fans of the Riverdale cast took to the comment section of Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart's Instagram post showcasing the Armani Beauty campaign. They complimented the actors with comments like "pretty people" and "obsessed with GEN A":

Armani Beauty's GEN A is an extension of Giorgio Armani's love for cinema, and the stars of the GEN A collective will not only be campaigning for the luxury brand but also raising awareness about water scarcity through Armani's Acqua for Life initiative.