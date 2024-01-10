What is a primer used for? Silicone, water-based, and sweat-proof primers explored

As the name suggests, primers prepare a base on your skin for all your other makeup. Whether it's your foundation, eyeshadow, or moisturizer, they create a smooth base for enhancing makeup coverage.

A primer smoothes rough skin, camouflages large pores, targets issues such as dry or oily skin, and covers blemishes. Using a primer may not always feel necessary, but if your makeup looks washed out after a few hours or your T-zone is shiny, you probably should be using one.

But how does one ensure they are using the suitable primer? Let us try to help you understand which is best for you.

What primer to choose?

Why using a primer is essential (image via Freepik)

Whether dry or oily, you can use either a water-based or silicone-based primer, depending on your skin type. By far, the water-based ones work best with water-based foundations, and silicone-based ones work best with silicone-based foundations. Sometimes, you may notice that the foundation crumbles over the primer. That happens when the primer is silicone-based, and the foundation is water-based. Both of these may or may not be sweat-proof.

Water-based primers

Water-based primers have hydrating properties (image via Freepik)

Water-based primers are formulated with water or glycerin and have hydrating properties. They are usually non-comedogenic and create a smooth base for application so that makeup lasts longer.

They are best for people with dry skin. They minimize the size of pores so that your complexion looks even and smooth. They also control excess oil so makeup stays in place longer. They give a more natural look as they allow the texture of your skin to shine through.

Silicone-based primers

Silicone-based primers help camouflage imperfections on your skin, cover fine lines and wrinkles, and reduce the size of pores. It provides a clean base for your makeup, assists in its even application, and makes it look better. They work well for people with oily skin, creating a layer that prevents the oil from coming through. Silicone is more mattifying, so it may not work well for people with dry skin.

The easiest way to identify a silicone-based primer is to read the ingredients and see if words end in -cone,-methicone, or -siloxane. Your primer is water-based if you don't see any of these words.

Sweat-proof primers

Sweat-proof primers help tackle the heat (image via Freepik)

Applying makeup can become a challenge during the hot, sweaty summer months. Carefully applied makeup goes to waste as it slips and slides with sweat. That's why a mattifying and sweat-proof primer is essential to keep your makeup intact. The foundation of your makeup is a reliable primer.

A sweat-proof primer guarantees that your makeup won’t budge however much you may sweat.

A primer creates a flawless base for the application of other makeup products. They correct an uneven skin tone and help your skin look youthful and moisturized. They cover blemishes, redness, and inflammation and give you a radiant look. They are usually lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, and some are also hypoallergenic and successfully conceal pores.

Be sure to pick up a good primer, as some may contain harsh ingredients that irritate the skin, and avoid coarse and gritty ones as they give your skin a cakey look.