5 best makeup primers for Oily skin

Makeup primers are the base of every makeup look and choosing the suitable one can sometimes be tricky. Regardless of how pricey a foundation is, it will only last if the primer is appropriate for the skin type.

Makeup primers for oily skin must be seriously considered in order to prevent excessive oils from the skin and prevent makeup from cracking, flaking, or melting down easily. Finding the right primer for oily skin helps achieve a flawless skin tone lasting the makeup for longer hours.

To hunt down the best of it all, we have listed some of the must-have makeup primers for oily skin that won't disappoint and will have lasting effects, with a retail price of less than $40.

Shiseido to Milk Makeup: 5 Must-Have Makeup Primers for Oily Skin

1) Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer

This makeup primer from Fenty Beauty offers a pinkish deep hydration texture that completely sinks onto the skin, leaving out a lightweight, matte canvas best for any makeup look. It contains ingredients such as glycerin that give it a soft, lush, pillowy-like texture suitable for oily skin.

This makeup primer works for all skin types and can be applied on sensitive, acne-prone skin. The product is available on Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, and other beauty retailers for $36.

2) NYX Professional Makeup Shine Killer Mattifying Face Primer

The face primer from NYX Professional Makeup comes infused with charcoal that gives the sheer shine needed before applying the makeup. The charcoal extracts absorb oils from the face, providing skin with a natural-looking matte finish.

It is advised to shake well before each application as the particulars present inside get separated from each other and leave a grey cast. The Killer Mattifying Face Primer is available on Amazon, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $15.

3) Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Primer

This makeup primer from Bobbi Brown works as a moisturizer and a primer. The product's formula provides complete hydration with ingredients such as shea butter and grapefruit.

It doesn't clog any pores or feel heavy on the skin and has skincare advantages, thanks to Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane, which give a lightweight texture that melts all over the skin. This makeup primer is available on Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, Nordstrom, and other beauty retailers for $25.

4) Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer

This Hydro Grip Primer from Milk makeup is suitable for oily skin types and other kinds. The product is known to give hydration of 12 hours and comes in a gel form.

The primer is a clean-based product that contains Niacinamide, Blue agave, Hyaluronic Acid, Hemp Seed, and more. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Kohl's, and other beauty retailers for $38.

5) Shiseido Synchro Skin Soft Blurring Primer

Shiseido, a Korean skincare beauty brand, offers a range of makeup primers. The Synchro Skin Soft Blurring Primer quickly absorbs excessive oil from the skin and shrinks pores.

This makeup primer contains Glycol, sebum-catching powder, and snowflake powder, giving the skin an ultra-smooth and soft focus effect. It is available on Amazon, Sephora, and other beauty retailers for $36.

Selecting the best and finest makeup primer for oily skin can be hectic. To achieve a flawless, long-lasting makeup look, it's always advised to follow those products that combat excessive oils and provide additional skincare benefits, ensuring the makeup is stunning throughout the day.

The aforementioned five makeup primers, ranging from Fenty Beauty to Shiseido, offer a variety of textures and benefits, catering to different preferences and budgets.