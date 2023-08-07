Monsoon brings along humidity, which is a nightmare for makeup lovers. Greasy, oily skin makes makeup application difficult, leading to clogged pores, inflamed skin, and other inconveniences.

But that doesn’t mean one doesn’t experiment with makeup for all monsoons. Staying updated with the latest makeup trends makes overcoming monsoon makeup obstacles and achieving a flawless look easy.

One must understand the impact of the season on the beauty regime and change their makeup products accordingly. This listicle encompasses the not-to-dos of monsoon makeup.

Heavy foundation, not using waterproof base makeup and more: 5 makeup looks to avoid during Monsoon 2023

1) Heavy Foundation

More is always less in monsoon, especially when using products like foundation. It is important to opt for oil-free, lightweight foundation formulations. Even tinted moisturizers create the same effect and offer coverage without feeling greasy or heavy on the skin.

Heavy foundations can appear cakey or melt in monsoon’s humidity, erasing the hard work you put into your look.

The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation is ideal for the rainy season as it is an award-winning formulation that renders anti-aging and hydration benefits. It retails for $49 on the brand’s official website.

2) Heavy Eye Makeup

Avoid complex eye makeup looks with liquid eyeliners, mascara, and eyeshadow. These are prone to creasing or smudging easily in humid monsoons. Instead, simplify your eye makeup by choosing long-lasting and waterproof formulas.

To avoid looking like a Halloween character with eyeliner running down the eyes, take a break from liquid eyeliners and choose gel eyeliners.

The Too Faced Killer Liner 36-Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil is a transfer-proof, water-resistant smooth formula available in multiple shades.

Retailing for $25 on the Too Faced website, it glides easily and is non-flaking.

3) Using Powder-based makeup

While powder formulations help control shine and excess oil, using power-based makeup can result in a cakey appearance. Replace the same with lightweight translucent powder or blotting paper for touch-ups.

Moreover, powder-based makeup tends to slip away on contact with sweat or water, both of which are present in monsoon. Hence, opt for creamy makeup products such as cream-based bronzers and blushes.

Makeup by Mario’s Sof Pop Blush Stick is ideal for monsoons as it is easy to use, convenient to carry, and offers buildable coverage with a pop of color. It has an emollient-infused formulation that feels comfortable on the skin and provides a dewy finish without feeling oily. The blush has been designed with an angled buffing brush, making application easy.

This creamy blush is available in six shades at $30 on Makeup by Mario’s official website.

4) Sticky Lip Makeup

A makeup look is incomplete without lipstick, but sticky formulations can cause the lips to look cracked and smudge. No one likes lipstick sticking to the hair in humid rainy weather. Hence one must consider wearing long-lasting, matte liquid lipsticks that are lightweight and keep the lips hydrated.

Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is a range of super-saturated shades that ink the lips for up to 16 hours. It is a highly pigmented, no-transfer formulation with an arrow applicator for precise application.

This lipstick is available in 36 saturated shades, from classic red to nude shades, retailing for $10.99 on Maybelline’s official website.

5) Makeup without skin prep

Wearing makeup in the rains requires proper preparation before makeup application. Take a break from greasy moisturizers and facial oils and prep your skin with lightweight serums and gel-based moisturizers.

High humidity levels can cause excessive sweating and make your skin dull, clog pores, and increase sebum production, making makeup application difficult. Hence, adhere to a regular Cleansing-Toning-Moisturizing routine and use lightweight formulations.

One must also opt for a primer before makeup as it ensures the makeup stays in place and provides an ideal base for application. Tarte Cosmetics’ Poreless Mattifying Primer minimizes the appearance of pores. Its waterproof, invisible gel formulation doesn't make the skin greasy.

Retailing for $32 on Sephora, it is vegan and claims to help the foundation last up to 12 hours.