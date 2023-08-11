Topicals launches primer designed for pitted acne scars: Price, formulation, and more explored

Known for its cult classic product ‘Faded,’ skincare brand Topicals has launched the Sealed Active Scar Primer to smoothen and resurface acne-prone skin before filling in pitted areas. Emerging as one of the few products designed for acne-prone or pitted skin, this product is unique in the sense most products treat spots and discolouration without concealing the scars they leave behind.

As the skincare brand approaches its three-year anniversary, it is taking on an important skin concern of acne scarring. Retailing at Sephora for $34, the Sealed Active Scar Primer is formulated with a silicone base and onion bulb extract, and retinol that offers filling of acne scars and pores before makeup application.

The Topicals Sealed Active Acne Primer is the ideal base makeup for skin with pitted acne scars

Dealing with the problem of covering up acne is experienced by most makeup lovers. Zits and acne leave behind marks that linger and create pits on the skin as well. With no to fewer products catering to concealing acne pits, this new launch by Topicals is a relief.

Topicals made its debut in August 2020 with only two products: their hydrating mask ‘Like Butter’ and a gel that minimizes hyperpigmentation and offers brighter skin ‘Faded’. Founded by Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng, the skincare brand focuses on products for people with chronic skin conditions.

The Sealed Primer is formulated with biomimetic peptide, medical-grade silicone, and retinol with the primary aim to conceal and prime large pores and reveal improved skin texture with repeated application. Another beneficial factor about the primer is that is it light and breathable on the skin, it doesn’t feel heavy.

Talking about the product, Topicals founder and CEO, Olamide Olowe stated:

“Our goal at Topicals is to create revolutionary products in categories that feel off-limits or impossible to innovate in."

She continued:

"I personally tested Sealed since October of last year because I have large pores, and the amazing results reminded me of the way I felt when we created Faded, which has become one of the top discoloration products."

As for the marketing campaign, Topicals worked with famous designer Tia Adeola on the Sealed campaign which features models with acne pits getting ready for an evening donning Adeola’s creations. The theme of the campaign is derived from the Renaissance era, and hence the models can be seen wearing flowy robes with lace gowns and ruffle trains.

The skincare brand's website mentions instructions for the use of the Primer:

After moisturiser and sunscreen application, dab a small amount of Sealed onto the area with pitted scars and enlarged pores

Let the product sit for about thirty minutes

And for best results, one must use the product daily before makeup application.

The skincare brand’s website also mentions that the product is not to be massaged onto the skin as it must remain on the skin’s surface to smoothen uneven skin texture.

The Sealed Active Scar Primer blurs skin imperfections and creates a strong base for makeup, rendering skincare benefits at the same time. As per the skincare brand, the primer reduces scar-depth appearance with daily use.

Sealed retails for $34 on the official website of Topicals and Sephora. The non-comedogenic primer for pitted acne scars is set to launch in Sephora stores on 18 August 2023.