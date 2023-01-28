The best acne spot treatment tends to vary from individual to individual as it depends on the cause, severity, and type of acne of an individual. Therefore, a treatment plan for one person might not work for another person. There are several treatment options available in the market for prescription options.

Finding the best acne spot treatment can be a bit tricky considering that various factors contribute towards developing acne on the skin, including hormonal imbalance, an individual’s diet, genetic factors, inflammation, disorders such as PCOS, and more.

In this article, we will discuss the best acne spot treatment that you can do for healthy skin along with discussing the best possible treatment for hormonal acne and acne scars.

Acne scar treatment (Image via Unsplash/Kalos Skincare)

Best Acne Spot Treatment

Here are some of the best acne spot treatments that you can incorporate into your skin care routine. However, remember that these acne spot treatments can cause increased sensitivity to the sunlight and therefore while using these acne treatments, people are recommended to always use non-irritating sunscreen.

1. Benzoyl Peroxide

Benzoyl peroxide will help in killing the bacteria, which is more than often associated with acne. They are easily available in the form of over-the-counter serums and creams. The product of this solution might contain about 2.5 to 10 percent of the concentration. It is recommended that people with sensitive skin should use the product at a lower concentration.

2. Retinoid

Retinoids can be understood as a substance derived from vitamin A. This will help in reducing inflammation along with preventing the pimple formation. These topical retinoids consist of ingredients such as tazarotene, retinol, adapalene, and tretinoin.

Numerous studies have shown that this treatment tends to be effective for all types of acne. However, they might result in some side effects, including irritation, peeling, and dryness. In this case, try to reduce its concentration as well as application frequency.

Acne spot treatment (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

3. Azelaic Acid

Azelaic acid is one of the best acne spot treatments, which will help in treating acne as it is anti-inflammatory and mildly anti-bacterial. This will also help in lightening the darker marks that are left on your skin.

Azelaic acid available in the market tends to have a concentration of up to twenty percent. Medical professionals only suggest this acid as an add-on treatment as they are not yet sure about its effect on the skin.

4. Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid tends to be one of the best acne spot treatments as it will help in smoothening the surface of your skin and removing dead cells through exfoliation. One of the most effective advantages of salicylic acid is that generally, people with even sensitive skin can tolerate this product effectively.

There are certain acne treatments that you can only access through a medical professional, which include comedo removal and topical antibiotics. Doctors often prescribe topical antibiotics along with a combination of other treatments that will help in reducing inflammation, killing bacteria, and reducing the probability of bacteria being resistant to medication.

Comedo removal is also sometimes recommended by doctors, who can be understood as the extraction of whiteheads and blackheads.

Best Hormonal Acne Treatment

Hormonal acne is more than often linked to the overproduction of sebum that results in the clogging of pores, which in turn leads to the production of pimples. They are often unavoidable, but effective treatment might help in preventing future breakouts.

There are a variety of treatment options available that will help in reducing painful inflammation, pimple building, and sebum production. These include retinoids, tretinoins, benzoyl peroxide, and steroid injections.

Using sunscreen (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Best Treatment for Acne Scar

There is not a single best treatment for acne scars as they tend to be increasingly stubborn. Some of the treatment options available for acne scars include laser resurfacing, steroid injection, soft tissue fillers, using sunscreen, chemical peeling, skin needling, dermabrasion, and more.

It is important to find the best acne spot treatment as it can have a significant impact on the self-esteem and quality of life that an individual leads. This is because people with acne might experience a negative self-image leading to depression and anxiety.

The aforementioned best acne spot treatment will help you reduce blemishes and spots while enabling you to even get a skin tone.

