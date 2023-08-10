How many Painted products are there? Makeup range explored as James Charles launches his beauty brand

On August 7, 2023, James Charles launched his very own beauty brand Painted. The brand uses 'makeup as art' as its core philosophy, as the beauty influencer offers his products in tube packaging that is reminiscent of a painter's set. In an Instagram post, the influencer notes that he was working on the products for quite some time, stating:

"I can’t believe this is finally here...4 years of hard work..."

James Charles' first-ever collection under his makeup brand consists of Create Paint in ten different shades, Painted Oversized Sponge and Painted Detail Brush Set.

The packaging is funky and unique, encouraging the users to have fun with their makeup application as the beauty influencer believes that every makeup user is an artist.

The pigmented products are fun and vibrant, allowing one to create graphic and bold makeup looks. The color payoff of Create Paint is reminiscent of paint and looks particularly stunning when paired with full glam makeup looks. It applies smoothly like a cream and dries down to a flawless matte finish.

All the products are already available on the beauty brand's website, retailing in a range of $8-15 individually. The Master Set retails for $175 on the brand's website, with the Artist's Set retailing for $135. The Detail Brush Set retails for $40.

Painted by James Charles offers a range of pigmented cream products for its very first collection

While the collection consists of makeup brushes and a makeup sponge, Create Paint is the signature product, which comes in iconic paint-like tube packaging. The product is extremely pigmented, making it perfect for full glam makeup looks. It has a beautiful cream-to-matte formula that leaves behind a flawless finish on the skin.

The pigmented product can be used in many different ways, as one can use it for eye makeup looks, cheek makeup, or even face paint for cosplay purposes. The beauty brand describes it as a "cosmetic paint", which can be blended in for full glam looks or used as is for artistic makeup looks.

The cream product dries down in about 30 seconds, which means one has to blend it out quickly before it becomes transfer-proof. However, the quick-drying formula also ensures the pigment doesn't budge all day, making the product highly long-lasting. Along with that, the formula is crease and crack-resistant, making it a great choice for drag artists as well.

Create Paint retails for $15 each on the beauty brand's website.

The collection also comes with artist-grade makeup brushes and an oversized makeup sponge

The painted Detail Brush Set contains all the makeup brushes one could need to apply to Create Paint.

The makeup brushes are unique from the ones available in the beauty market, as they are made using art brush fibers that ensure the application is super precise. The brushes are made keeping artistic makeup looks in mind, with all six makeup brushes providing high levels of intricacy.

Painted Sponge is an oversized makeup applicator that is extremely soft to provide one with flawless base makeup.

The Detail Brush Set and Oversized Sponge retail for $40 and $10 respectively on the beauty brand's website.

Currently, only the individual products are still in stock, as the Master Set and Artist's Set are already sold out.

However, one can sign up to be notified when the sets are back in stock by simply registering with their email address on the Painted website.