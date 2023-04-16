James Charles grooming allegations explored as new makeup brand PAINTED announcement leaves internet divided

American beauty YouTuber James Charles released a teaser to announce the launch of his own makeup brand PAINTED. The announcement, which was made on April 12, 2023, comes two years after the YouTuber was accused of grooming a teenage boy in 2021. The charges led to Charles being demonetized by the video-sharing platform.

While the beauty influencer was accused of having explicit conversations with two underaged boys, the former also released an apology video about the same. In the video, he said that he wasn't aware of the age of the boys and apologized to them publicly. He said that the conversations should have happened and decided to take some time off social media to "educate himself."

Needless to say, after netizens saw the post by Charles, they were unhappy with it. Some claimed that they wouldn't support his makeup brand owing to his controversial past and grooming allegations.

Netizens are divided on whether to support James Charles' makeup brand

In his Instagram caption, the controversial YouTuber exclaimed:

"4 years of hard work later… my own makeup brand is finally coming"

The video shows the 23-year-old hard at work as he paints something and another shot shows him mixing different shades of color on a palette as he sits in a painter's studio. The camera zooms the other way to reveal the 'canvas', a model whose face has an abstract art-inspired makeup look.

The makeup artist's announcement video about his new brand got mixed reactions from netizens. Many were quick to point out the beauty influencer's controversial past and some even questioned why he still had a platform.

Netizens are divided on whether to support James Charles' new makeup brand announcement (Image via Instagram/@jamescharles)

Some netizens called his announcement video "cringe" and there were others who said that they were excited about James Charles' new business venture.

Fellow makeup artists like Manny Gutierrez and Nikkie de Jager applauded the YouTuber for his creativity in his announcement video. They also expressed their eagerness to try the products when they are out.

Fans were happy to note that the beauty influencer had left the controversy and negative news behind, not letting it affect him. Many felt proud of his hard work and determination to succeed, looking forward to the launch of his makeup brand.

James Charles' grooming allegations and why he was demonetized by YouTube

In 2021, the makeup artist was accused of having inappropriate conversations with two underage boys. One of the boys accused Charles of grooming him, which he denied, claiming that he believed the boy to be over the age of 18. However, he issued an apology video where he said that the conversations shouldn't have happened. He said that he could have easily looked up the boys' profiles on social media and found out their real ages.

He addressed the whole issue in a YouTube video and owned up to the accusations. He stated that needs to take accountability and apologize to those affected.

Soon after, the beauty brand Morphe announced that they will be dialing back on the production of the eyeshadow palette they created in collaboration with James Charles. They said the decision was mutual and both the brand and the YouTuber agreed that the negative news was affecting the sales of the bestselling product.

After the apology video, YouTube also temporarily decided to demonetize the creator temporarily. The platform also removed him as a host from his YouTube Red series, Instant Influencer.

His makeup brand launch comes at a time when the influencer has lost two of his major sources of income. He hasn't revealed any details about the products that can be expected but since the brand is launching later this summer, fans are looking forward to getting their hands on them as soon as it launches.

