"When is he gonna stop?": James Charles David Stoughton TikTok leaked DMs scandal explained as YouTuber gets exposed yet again

James Charles is facing yet another controversy after a man leaked screenshots of their conversation on TikTok on Friday, January 6. The young man, David Stoughton, claimed that James flirted with him and sent him unsolicited illicit photos after David refused to send him selfies.

When the news came out, many were immediately against the 23-year-old YouTuber, who has records of sending predatory texts to underage young boys. One user, @dwmidnights, wrote on Twitter:

"When is he gonna stop...ENOUGH NOW."

David revealed that James started following him on TikTok, after which he sent him a DM and wrote:

“Age check please”.

After David confirmed he was18+ and an adult, they shifted their conversation to Instagram. He later shared a few screenshots of the conversation that took place between them.

James sent David a string of texts in vanishing mode, where he offered a "lucrative role" to the latter

James sent David a string of texts in vanishing mode, where he offered a "lucrative role" to the latter, i.e., being his boyfriend. The YouTuber then made a short list of requirements, adding things like a knack for horror movies and escape rooms, cuddling, occasional FaceTime calls, etc.

Although James wrote that he would pay $0 as the salary, he added the offer's several perks, including living for free in a $10,000,000 house in Los Angeles, fun trips, and a “cute boyfriend," among other things.

"He doesn’t stop": David Stoughton shares pictures of his DMs with James Charles, leaving the internet divided over the scandal

David uploaded a screenshot of a chat with one of his friends where his friend referred to James’ previous scandals and how "he doesn’t stop." The former responded that he read all the articles about the YouTuber and that whatever was said in those articles was exactly what James Charles was doing to him. Following this, David’s friend wondered what would happen if he sent the 23-year-old YouTuber those articles.

David uploaded a screenshot of a chat with one of his friends where his friend referred to James' previous scandals and how "he doesn't stop." The former responded that he read all the articles about the YouTuber and that whatever was said in those articles was exactly what James Charles was doing to him.

A screenshot of the chat between James and David was uploaded with the implications of the former getting jealous of a girl the latter followed on Instagram. In the chat, James can be seen referring to the girl as his "competition." To which David replied:

“Lol you guys are both great.”

A screenshot of the chat between James and David was uploaded with the implications of the former getting jealous of a girl the latter followed on Instagram.

When David told James he had only met the girl the previous day on a dating app, James said:

“Oh my god and you ALREADY followed her?!”

After this, the YouTuber sent him a few more texts in the vanishing mode, where he said that he lost the competition to the girl in "body counts." He also added that though he has had proper s**ual intercourse four times, he didn’t keep count of how many guys he hooked up with.

Later, when David claimed that he declined to send selfies to James Charles or FaceTime him, the latter sent him some video messages where he said that he only wanted to FaceTime so that they don't get misinterpretations of expressions.

Later, when David claimed that he declined to send selfies to James Charles or FaceTime him, the latter sent him some video messages where he said that he only wanted to FaceTime so that they don't get misinterpretations of expressions.

In the video message, James Charles addressed the fact that he knew David was straight. This ticked many people off as they accused the YouTuber of flirting with straight men again and making them feel uncomfortable.

In the video message, James Charles addressed the fact that he knew David was straight.

Most people were already against James due to his past controversies where he made underage boys feel uncomfortable by sliding into their DMs. These newly leaked messages made them condemn the YouTuber even more.

"in addition to being embarrassing he is desperate"

"he needs to be locked up"

"He ain't stopping omfg...super embarrassing especially for thr lgbtq community. We don't want him no more"

Meanwhile, many people said that even though they don't see James Charles as an ideal person, given his controversial reputation, they did not really see his fault in this particular incident. If David was as straight as he claimed to be, he shouldn't have continued speaking to James Charles after receiving all those texts.

"Exactly. He could have blocked James? But he wanted to let it happen to share some dirt. "You're both great" come on. And I'm not even a fan or whatever but that would have been a great opportunity to say "there is no competition, I'm straight so you're disqualified bye""

"Okay so here's the thing.. James has been predatory to young people in the past but this is NOT an example of him doing something wrong. This man was going back and forth with James, taking pictures of secret conversations, knowing he was going to expose this."

J 🫀 @theeheadturner



"BLOCK HIM! Boom, conversation over. Why have a whole full blow conversation with someone who's obviously interested in you & you are not? Oh wait, making a TikTok of pseudo-celeb who's done this multiple times will get traffic & traction to your social media makes more sense."

"But the guy literally went along with him? It's like he kept talking to him just to screenshot it and post it to gain views cuz if you were straight and doesn't want james charles to flirt with you you'd tall him to stop or ghost him or sum?"

"This is just exposing someones private messages for clout. He didn't do anything wrong in this instance, it's cringey but it's a private matter and it was clearly reciprocated."

"the dude was flirting back, he could have just blocked him instead of going back and forth..... attention seeking is a disease"

"This doesn't look like the guy is uncomfortable at all. Uncomfortable people don't advance the dialogue by calling the person "great," or follow the person that is making them uncomfortable back."

David Stoughton's sister defended James Charles in another TikTok video that was later deleted

At the same time, TikTok user @barbie.logic, who claimed to be David Stoughton's sister, uploaded a video where she clarified certain facts about the incident. She shared a screenshot of David's TikTok account and claimed that he was her little brother, who was talking to James Charles about a month and a half ago.

In the screenshots and videos David leaked, his sister said that those are all about a month old. David only started posting the texts on January 6, and they went viral:

"He obviously did it for views. There's no hidden meaning behind it. And James Charles did nothing wrong in this situation."

Despite the texts sent by James Charles being questionable, David's sister said:

"They spoke for a few weeks. My brother led him on a bit, even though he said he was straight. He was leading him on."

"Just an FYI. His own sister said he talked to James for weeks and led him on"

However, she was forced to delete the video by her parents since they wanted to maintain a facade where the public would know that no matter what, she would always take her brother's side.

