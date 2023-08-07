Real Techniques recently launched their New Nudes Collection, consisting of all the makeup applicators one could need for a full face of makeup. It comes with makeup brushes for the face, brushes for the eyes, a powder brush that is sold individually, a makeup sponge duo and a chic makeup bag for hygienically storing all the makeup applicators.

The collection is available for a limited period only and is exclusively sold at Ulta Beauty, both on their website and in stores.

The limited edition collection takes inspiration from the nude makeup palettes that are currently taking over the beauty industry. On its Instagram account, the beauty brand claims:

"New Nudes was inspired by elevating the everyday basics, luxe nude palettes, + the matte makeup looks that are taking over."

The New Nudes Nothing But You Face Makeup Brush Set and the New Nudes Daily Swipe Eye Makeup Brush Set retail for $19.99 each, with the New Nudes Uncovered Makeup & Cosmetic Bag retailing for $16.99 on the Ulta Beauty website.

Along with that, the New Nudes Real Reveal Makeup Blending Sponge Duo and the New Nudes Hazy Finish Powder Makeup Brush retail for $11.99.

Real Techniques New Nudes Collection consists of 10 different brushes and 2 makeup sponges in a gorgeous nude shade

Real Techniques is well-known in the beauty industry for its innovative makeup applicators, with their Miracle 2-in-1 Powder Puff going viral, much more recently for its flawless finish.

The limited edition New Nudes Collection comes with the promise of a stunning glow, all while offering makeup applicators in a luxurious nude shade.

The collection consists of five different products/sets: Nothing But You Face Makeup Brush Set, Daily Swipe Eye Makeup Brush Set, Real Reveal Makeup Blending Sponge Duo, Hazy Finish Powder Makeup Brush and Uncovered Makeup & Cosmetic Bag.

Real Techniques New Nudes Nothing But You Face Makeup Brush Set consists of four different brushes and a handy mixing palette for base makeup application. The brushes are dense and the beauty brand claims they will leave the skin looking flawless and filtered.

Real Techniques New Nudes Daily Swipe Eye Makeup Brush Set comes with six staple eye makeup brushes that will ensure your eye makeup look will be as snatched as it could be.

The set also includes makeup tape, which can be used for precise makeup application and sharp lines. Makeup tape is used by beginners and experts alike, as it makes eye makeup looks quick and effortless.

Real Techniques New Nudes Real Reveal Makeup Blending Sponge Duo comes with two different sponges that can help one achieve both a dewy and a matte finish for their makeup look.

The Miracle Complexion sponge ensures a light-medium coverage with a beautiful dewy finish, whereas the Miracle Airblend sponge gives one a medium-full coverage with a flawless matte finish.

Real Techniques New Nudes Hazy Finish Powder Makeup Brush is the perfect brush if one wants to achieve the trendy 'cloud skin' look. It provides the skin with a beautiful soft blur when paired with your favorite powder product.

Along with all the makeup applicators, the collection also includes Real Techniques New Nudes Uncovered Makeup & Cosmetic Bag, which comes in a beautiful matte nude shade that is perfect for the ongoing 'quiet luxury' trend.

Real Techniques New Nudes Collection is retailing in a range of $11.99-19.99 on the Ulta Beauty website, and is available for a limited period only.