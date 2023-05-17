Where to get the Ulta Beauty x The Little Mermaid Collection? Price, products and more details explored

Ulta Beauty has collaborated with Disney to create the Ulta Beauty x The Little Mermaid Collection to celebrate Disney's newest live-action that is set to release on May 26, 2023. Along with products from Ulta Beauty Collection, one can also find limited edition packaging for some of the Black Girl Sunscreen and Pacifica products as part of the collaboration.

The beauty collab is unique as it is quite rare for multiple beauty brands to come together with an entity for a collaboration. The credit goes to Ulta Beauty, as the platform invited other beauty brands to help promote the new Disney movie.

For every Disney fan, the Ulta Beauty x The Little Mermaid Collection goods are a must-have. The collection is exclusive to the Ulta Beauty website and is available in a range of $14-25.

The Ulta Beauty x The Little Mermaid Collection will leave you feeling like a Disney princess

Besides makeup products, the collection offers a bath set and a scented candle. The beauty collection not only ensures a gorgeous makeup look but also comes with therapeutic products that will leave one feeling pampered like a princess.

The Ulta Beauty x The Little Mermaid Collection comes with Disney's The Little Mermaid: Sea Breeze Candle that has a beautiful tropical scent to it. It uses the top note of tropical plum, the middle notes of coconut and guava, and the bottom notes of musk and coconut water to transport one to a tropical paradise. The candle retails for $20 and can make one imagine themselves on an island getaway.

Additionally, the collection also includes Disney's The Little Mermaid: Bath Set, which consists of two bath bombs and a headband to keep your hair safely tucked away as you enjoy your bath time. Along with beautiful makeup looks, the collection also ensures one is left feeling nice and relaxed, perfect to be used after a long day. The bath set retails for $16 and comes in beautiful The Little Mermaid packaging.

Beauty Box: Disney's The Little Mermaid Edition (Image via Ulta Beauty)

A makeup collection is not complete without some makeup applicators, and the Ulta Beauty x The Little Mermaid Collection has something for everyone. Whether one likes makeup brushes or sponges, the collection has it all, and that too in adorable packaging.

Disney's The Little Mermaid: Makeup Brush Set is a set of five different brushes and retails for $25. The brush set consists of a powder brush, multi-purpose stippling brush, classic eyeshadow brush, tapered crease eyeshadow brush and short precision eyeshadow brush.

Along with that, the Ulta Beauty x The Little Mermaid Collection also comes with Disney's The Little Mermaid: Makeup Sponge Trio which features makeup sponges with beautiful swirl patterns. The makeup sponges retail for $14 for a set of three.

The Beauty Box: Disney's The Little Mermaid Edition that comes with the collection is a great deal as it retails for $20 only and consists of 11 different products. It has handy makeup products like the Eye and Face Palette and Brow Trio, and also everyday makeup products like the Brow Gel and Dual-Ended Eye Liner.

The beauty box also consists of a glitter top coat trio, eyeshadow primer, cream eyeshadow stick, two lip gloss, lip balm and cream highlighter stick. The beauty box has you covered regardless of what makeup look you are going for.

Disney's The Little Mermaid: Eye Shadow Palette (Image via Ulta Beauty)

Along with the eye palette that comes with the beauty box, the collection also consists of Disney's The Little Mermaid: Eye Shadow Palette that retails for $18. It has ten gorgeous shades that one can use to create mermaid-like eye makeup looks. The packaging is absolutely beautiful, making it a great addition to one's vanity.

Ulta Beauty x The Little Mermaid Collection has plenty of lip products to help create different lip makeup looks. Disney's The Little Mermaid: Lip Set consists of three gorgeous shades of lip stains and a clear shimmery lip gloss to top them all off for a glossy lip makeup look. The lip set retails for $16 on the brand's website and comes with a mix of pinks and reds for the lip shades.

The most unique product that comes with the Ulta Beauty x The Little Mermaid Collection is Disney's The Little Mermaid: Eye Set. It not only consists of three different shades of shimmery liquid eyeshadows but also comes with face and nail gems in the shape of pearls, which is fitting for the Little Mermaid theme. The pearls are the perfect finishing touch to any makeup look to give it a mermaid-like feel.

All the products are currently available on the Ulta Beauty website and one should grab them while they are still in stock, as the products will be available for a limited time only.

