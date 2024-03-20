7 Weightless foundations for a natural-looking finish

Flattering but invisible, weightless foundations help achieve a complexion that looks like real skin. Its lightweight or weightless texture allows the natural skin features and tone to show while enhancing beauty. Some formulas go above and beyond keeping the skin flawless, offering skincare benefits like hydration, moisture, and UV protection.

Especially welcome in the summer, this type of foundation is breathable, which means there’s less risk of clogged pores or breakouts. Also, because they are “barely there,” they won’t settle in lines, cake, or cling to rough patches on the skin.

Weightless foundations also tend to be quick and easy to apply—no extensive layering or blending is necessary, just applying them with the fingers will often do, which saves time and effort in makeup routines.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite makeup products and brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Weightless foundations for a natural makeup look

Whether one is looking for an ideal foundation for the summer or prefers an all-natural makeup look all year round, the team at Sportskeeda has curated seven of the best weightless foundations for a natural-looking finish.

Laura Mercier Real Flawless Foundation

Rare Beauty Liquid Touch

Bobbi Brown Weightless Foundation with SPF

Urban Decatur Stay Naked Liquid Foundation

Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection

MAC Studio Radiance Sheer Foundation

L’Oreal Paris Skin Paradise Tinted Water Cream with SPF

1) Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Waterproof Foundation

This multifunctional foundation promises to redefine perfect foundation coverage to reveal healthy, flawless skin. With a waterproof and weightless formula that delivers 12 hours of wear, the Laura Mercier Real Flawless Foundation lifts away dullness and sallowness while hydrating the skin for a smoother, cake-free complexion.

It also has auto-balancing technology to help the skin’s oil and moisture balance, giving the skin a natural, oil-free finish that lasts all day.

Price: $52, available in 31 shades (Laura Mercier)

2) Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation

This long-lasting foundation features medium coverage that is buildable and breathable in a weightless serum-like texture. With pure pigments in a smooth-glide formula, the Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Foundation is blendable and buildable and dries into a natural, skin-like finish.

It also has a botanical blend of white waterlily, lotus, and gardenia to calm, soothe, and nourish the skin on the inside.

Price: $30, available in 48 shades (Rare Beauty)

3) Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15

This weightless foundation features a multi-tasking formula that delivers medium-coverage foundation, sun protection, and skin barrier care in one. With a skin-true formula, the Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Foundation leaves the skin with a breathable cover for redness, discoloration, and enlarged pores while hydrating and boosting the skin’s barrier.

It also has a long-wear formula that promises up to 16 hours of wear without the skin getting oily or cakey.

Price: $54, available in 43 shades (Bobbi Brown Cosmetics)

4) Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation

This vegan liquid foundation delivers medium coverage and has a “real skin” matte makeup finish. With a waterproof and transfer-proof buildable texture, the Urban Decay Stay Naked Foundation evens out the skin tone and minimizes pores while staying breathable and weightless.

This weightless foundation also comes with a long-wear formula that promises to last up to 24 hours smudge-free and cake-free on the skin.

Price: $40, available in 50 shades (Urban Decay)

5) Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation

This long-wearing, customizable foundation builds sheer to medium coverage in a weighty formula that disappears into the skin, leaving a complexion that is soft, flawless, and natural-looking.

With ceramides and hyaluronic acid, the Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Foundation acts as a serum to hydrate and nourish the complexion on the inside. It also has ultra-refining Diamond Core Powder to act as a real-life filter to help blur skin imperfections.

Price: $69, available in 36 shades (Pat McGrath)

6) MAC Studio Radiance Face and Body Sheer Foundation

This sheer foundation features ultra-light, breathable, and waterproof coverage that makes the skin look radiant and flawless. With an instantly hydrating formula, the MAC Studio Radiance Sheer Foundation delivers a buildable veil on the skin with a naturally luminous effect.

Price: $41, available in 30 shades (MAC Cosmetics)

7) L’Oreal Paris Skin Paradise Tinted Water Moisturizer SPF 19

This tinted moisturizer delivers two things for a flawless all-day complexion: natural coverage that lasts up to 24 hours and SPF 19 sun protection. With a lightweight, water-based formula infused with witch hazel and aloe, the L’Oreal Skin Paradise Tinted Moisturizer offers a glowing complexion that keeps the shine away.

Price: $16.99, available in 14 shades (L’Oreal Paris)

Weightless foundation delivers sheer to medium coverage that hides imperfections but keeps a natural-looking flawless makeup.

Get these weightless foundations at the mentioned price tags on the official websites of the brands or online stores like Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon.