Where to get the Bobbi Brown Powerpuff Girls Collection? Products, price, and other details explored

Bobbi Brown has launched a Powerpuff Girls Collection available in Europe and Asia, with most of the items exclusively retailing at Selfridges in the UK.

The brand is a pioneer of effortless artistry and multitasking products created for every real-life moment. The Powerpuff Girls Collection includes a four-well eyeshadow palette decorated with 3D images featuring cartoon images of the Powerpuff Girls looking like a holograph with motion.

The Bobbi Brown Powerpuff Girls Collection also features luxe lipsticks packaged in a gold lipstick tube printed with Powerpuff Girls illustrations. The collection also includes a Sheer Finish Pressed Powder and a Cleansing Oil. Additionally, the collection includes a highlighter powder in compact form and a Vitamin-enriched face base.

The collection is available on the Bobbi Brown portal as well as on Sephora and Selfridges portals.

The Bobbi Brown Powerpuff Girls Collection is an addition to the brand's multiple iconic collaborations. It is unique from other brand collaborations as it not only features makeup products but a cleanser as well, making for the complete beauty set.

The Powerpuff Girls Collection features products like:

Soothing Cleansing Oil (£54.00):

The Bobbi Brown Soothing Cleansing Oil is a high-performance cleanser loved for its powerful cleansing properties and comes dressed in a limited-edition premium-sized bottle featuring Bubbles from the Powerpuff Girls.

It contains 98% high-performance ingredients ensuring that the facial cleansing oil melts away makeup and pollution, and deeply nourishes skin, revealing soft and luminous skin for hours. The cleansing oil has a unique water-light oil texture that dissolves waterproof and long-wear makeup without compromising the skin’s moisture.

4-Well Eyeshadow Palette (£42.00):

The 4-Well Eyeshadow Palette is perfected by pearls and offers the benefits of the brand’s #1 bestselling highlighter infused with that of a gel and powder for luminous eyes. It is an innovative, skin-loving powder that glides over the skin with a 10-hour skin-true glow.

The palette’s shades glide over the skin without setting into fine lines with micro-fine pearls for a radiant finish. One can apply it wet for a high-impact finish or dry for a soft glow and it can also double up as an eyeshadow.

Vitamin Enriched Face Base (£52.00):

This face base is a blend of Vitamins B, C, and E that replenish and condition the skin with essential nourishment. It is infused with a moisturizing complex of Squalene, Shea Butter, and Hyaluronic Acid that instantly plumps, hydrates, and preps the skin for a healthy, fresh-looking glow.

The Bobbi Brown Powerpuff Girls Collection vitamin-enriched face base is a rich, fast-absorbing, lightweight formulation that cushions the skin and grips the foundation for flawless makeup application.

Luxe Lipstick (£35.00):

The Luxe Lipstick shade range of the Powerpuff Girls Collection is a skincare-infused statement lip color with a satin finish. It is balanced with neutral tones that flatter all complexions, and swipes on effortlessly, hydrating the lips for 10 hours.

The luxe lipstick range resists feathering, smudging, fading, and reduces the look of lip lines instantly, improving the condition of lips after a week of use. It features key ingredients like Monoi de Tahiti and Chamomile Oil that nourishes and conditions the lips, and Jasmine Flower Wax that boosts moisture over time.

The Bobbi Brown Powerpuff Girls Collection features a wide range of makeup products with the brand's famous, long-lasting, rich pigment formulations.